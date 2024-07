Hafla will take place at Sotheby’s London galleries in August. Pictured: Untitled by Abdulrahman Al Soliman (2014). Photo: Sotheby's

Hafla will take place at Sotheby’s London galleries in August. Pictured: Untitled by Abdulrahman Al Soliman (2014). Photo: Sotheby's

Sotheby’s summer show in London to focus on Middle East