Artwork by Jasem Alsanea, on display at Abu Dhabi Art at Manarat Al Saadiyat From November 20 to 24. Victor Besa / The National
Artwork by Jasem Alsanea, on display at Abu Dhabi Art at Manarat Al Saadiyat From November 20 to 24. Victor Besa / The National

Culture

Art & Design

What to see at Abu Dhabi Art 2024

Dynamic programme includes unique curatorial perspectives and powerful regional representation

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

November 19, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit