Khalil Rabah’s Among Trees is inspired by the cyclical dances of Sufi rituals. Razmig Bedirian / The National
Culture

What to see at Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, from cat tent to moving olive trees

The event, which includes installations and events across the emirate, runs until April 30

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

November 19, 2024

