There is something striking about seeing a familiar Abu Dhabi building removed from its surroundings. Without the neighbouring towers, shop signs or traffic competing for attention, architectural details that might ordinarily go unnoticed become immediately apparent.

Among the subjects of Jordanian artist Ala Younis's latest series of mosaics is the Obeid Al-Mazru’i Building, known to long-time residents as the Connect Four building. Built in the 1980s, its distinctive facade features circular openings arranged in a grid.

Rendered in hundreds of hand-cut pieces of stone, the building stands against a pale background, with trees and palms rising along its facade. Subtle variations in colour suggest the individual lives unfolding behind its repetitive exterior.

The work forms part of Climate Conditions, a series presented by Taymour Grahne Projects in the Global Futures section of the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi, which runs until Sunday at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Ala Younis's Climate Conditions 6 depicts a residential tower on Abu Dhabi's Corniche facing Lake Park, highlighting its distinctive recessed windows and corner balconies. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Ala Younis's Climate Conditions 6 depicts a residential towe…

Younis's fascination with the capital's architecture dates back to a visit in the 2000s, when a colleague took her on a tour of the city. She recognised similarities between the buildings and those in Jordan, although the difference in scale intrigued her.

She was particularly drawn to the arrangement of buildings along the streets, recalling how “nicely and neatly aligned” they were.

Years later, Younis returned to spend three and a half years in the capital while working at New York University Abu Dhabi. Living among these structures gave her an opportunity to study their individual characteristics and the ways residents had altered their appearance.

“They look similar, but they also look different from one building to another,” Younis tells The National. “When people are using them, they make them look dynamic.”

Architecture shaped by climate

Born in Kuwait in 1974 and based in Amman, Younis graduated with a degree in architecture from the University of Jordan in 1997. Her artistic practice has frequently examined the intersection of architecture, history and social development through projects exploring subjects such as urban planning in Baghdad and Egypt's Aswan High Dam.

Climate Conditions was commissioned by NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery for the 2025 solo exhibition, Past of a Temporal Universe.

While researching the series, Younis discovered a technical publication detailing the challenges of constructing reinforced concrete buildings in the Arabian Gulf, where climatic conditions can accelerate the corrosion of steel.

Visitors to Frieze Abu Dhabi view Ala Younis's Climate Conditions 2, a mosaic depicting the Obeid Al-Mazru’i Building, known to long-time residents as the Connect Four building. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Visitors to Frieze Abu Dhabi view Ala Younis's Climate Condi…

The research prompted her to consider the vulnerability of architectural heritage which, despite being only a few decades old, has already witnessed considerable change.

“I did not want Abu Dhabi or any of these Arab cities to arrive at a point where this modern face of it is reduced to that minimum due to conditions,” she says.

Younis is equally interested in the opportunities afforded by the region's climate. She points to the differences in temperature across the Arabian Gulf that generate winds, historically facilitating maritime commerce and the movement of goods and people.

Those movements also create opportunities for temporary residents, which she relates to her own experience of living in Abu Dhabi.

The buildings themselves demonstrate how modernist architectural principles were adapted to the region. Deep-set windows, shaded balconies and projecting elements helped mitigate the intensity of the desert sun.

The circular openings of the Connect Four building, for instance, soften sunlight before it reaches the rooms behind them.

In Climate Conditions 6, Younis depicts a residential tower on the Corniche facing Lake Park. Its pale facade, recessed green windows and balconies extending from angled corners distinguish it from the glass-clad towers on either side.

The decision to render these structures in stone carries its own significance. Mosaic, a medium whose surviving historical examples have often outlasted their architectural settings, offers a means of recording buildings susceptible to environmental change.

Ala Younis with Climate Conditions 2, in which subtle variations within the building's geometric facade suggest the individual lives of its residents. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Ala Younis with Climate Conditions 2, in which subtle variat…

Younis was inspired by decorative mosaic panels she encountered in Amman that featured Roman and Christian motifs. Working with artisans, she translated her preparatory sketches into intricate stone compositions.

Life behind the facades

Deciding which elements of a building to preserve requires Younis to distinguish between the intentions of its architects and the contributions of its inhabitants.

Air conditioning units, for example, are omitted from some works to reveal the architectural features behind them. In others, their orderly arrangement becomes integral to the composition.

“They also become part of the architecture somehow,” she says.

Recreating the Connect Four building's circular openings presented a particular challenge. Maintaining the uniformity of its grid while introducing variations meant considering the individual apartments within it.

“If we make it all the same pattern, it will look very dull,” Younis recalls telling the artisans.

Incorporating different colours and depicting windows in varying states of openness allow her to suggest the presence of people without portraying them directly.

The trees and palms serve a similar purpose. Younis treats them with the same consideration as the architecture, recognising their contribution to the identity of a neighbourhood as experienced from street level.

For those who grew up in Abu Dhabi, recognising these buildings can bring back memories of childhood visits to stationery shops and familiar cafeterias, and of people associated with particular streets.

Younis welcomes these personal associations, although her intention extends beyond documenting memories of the capital as it once was. The buildings continue to accommodate residents, businesses and the routines of successive generations.

“I'm not talking about a particular period in time as much as they're still here,” she says. “Those buildings are still here.”

Frieze Abu Dhabi is open to the public at Manarat Al Saadiyat until November 22