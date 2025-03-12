Egyptian Artist Salah Taher, left, and Umm Kulthum from the Salah Taher Collection of the Arab Art Archive. Photo: NYUAD
The NYU Abu Dhabi archive working to preserve history of modern Arab art

Al Mawrid Arab Centre for the Study of Art has digitised more than 56,000 materials, including press clippings and personal writings by artists

Razmig Bedirian
March 12, 2025