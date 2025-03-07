Vestiges at Ayyam Gallery marks Athar Jaber's debut exhibition in Dubai. Victor Besa / The National
Vestiges at Ayyam Gallery marks Athar Jaber's debut exhibition in Dubai. Victor Besa / The National

Discomfort and awe at Athar Jaber's first Dubai exhibition

Vestiges features a series of stone sculptures showing twisted human faces and body parts that have been severed

Razmig Bedirian
March 07, 2025