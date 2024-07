The Lens & Light: Moments in Focus exhibition will run until August 31 in Ayyam Gallery at Alserkal Avenue. Pictured: Maximum Alert and La Strada from Lost Images 2 Series by Ammar al-Beik. Photo: Ayyam Gallery

The Lens & Light: Moments in Focus exhibition will run until August 31 in Ayyam Gallery at Alserkal Avenue. Pictured: Maximum Alert and La Strada from Lost Images 2 Series by Ammar al-Beik. Photo: Ayy Show more