UAE offers $1 million prize for winners of global AI challenge

The UAE announced a prize of $1 million for the winners of a global competition aimed at improving the quality of life through the use of agentic artificial intelligence.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, announced the award on Wednesday at the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, organised by the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The competition, a collaboration between Dubai Municipality and the WEF, will feature 10,000 entrants working to improve quality of life through artificial intelligence.

The winner of the Agentic AI Award will be announced at next year's event, with organisers hoping it will become a "model for hundreds of cities worldwide".

"This is an annual $1 million prize involving over 10,000 global changemakers across 150 countries to develop smart solutions that enhance urban services and quality of life," Mr Gergawi said.

It was also announced that the Centre for Global Future Opportunities will be established between the Dubai Future Foundation and the WEF, which will "turn technological and economic opportunities into policies, legislation and projects that can be implemented".

Also unveiled was the Future20 initiative, which will spotlight 20 leaders under the age of 30 "capable of driving major global transformations".