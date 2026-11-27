In a video broadcast on state television, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is seen in a winter jacket, sitting in his office with the lights off. It was a message to the public to conserve energy as scheduled power cuts began.

As temperatures drop, power cuts could become more frequent, applying more pressure on the government as it struggles to supply fuel to energy plants.

High demand for domestic energy has been compounded by war damage to gas-processing sites, economic sanctions and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, the US naval blockade has made it difficult for Iran to export its oil. As the pressure mounts, unofficial reports suggest that Tehran could try to get through the blockage using military-escorted tankers.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher speaks to Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, adjunct professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Europe and founder of the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation think tank. They discuss Iran’s options to cope with the energy crisis and whether it could lead to more public discontent.