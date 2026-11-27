In today's episode of Trending Middle East, two Italian citizens have been killed in Kuwait in an Iranian drone attack. Kuwait has condemned what it called a flagrant breach of its sovereignty.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has opened a Dh1.4 billion ($381.2 million) hydroelectric power plant in Hatta. It is the first pumped-storage plant of its kind in the Gulf region.

The body of a Jordanian sailor missing after an attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz has been found off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi has been appointed curator of the 2028 Venice Biennale, becoming the first Arab to lead the world-renowned art exhibition.

Meanwhile, new rules will require restaurants and cafes in Abu Dhabi to display calorie information on their menus.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.