Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi has been appointed curator of the 2028 Venice Biennale, becoming the first Arab to lead one of the world's most influential contemporary art exhibitions.

The Emirati curator, who is president and director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, will oversee the 62nd International Art Exhibition, which will run from April 8 to November 26, 2028.

The role places her in charge of the biennale's central exhibition, which brings together artists from around the world and runs alongside independently organised national pavilions.

Sheikha Hoor said she first visited the Venice Biennale in 2003, shortly after taking on a curatorial role at the Sharjah Biennial.

“I was still working through what an exhibition could be and what forms it could take,” she said. “For me, La Biennale provides a space to engage with the work of influential artists and curators and to come in contact with new ideas and ways of working.”

She said she was honoured by the appointment and looked forward to collaborating with the biennale's team.

The next Venice Biennale of art begins in April 2028. Photo: Venice Biennale Show caption: The next Venice Biennale of art begins in April 2028. Photo:…

The decision was made by the board of the Venice Biennale on November 20, after a recommendation by its president, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco.

In a statement, Buttafuoco praised Sheikha Hoor's attention to “deep-rooted memory and its legacies”, as well as her “ability to listen to places and their people”.

A return to Venice

Sheikha Hoor has previously curated two national pavilions at the Venice Biennale. In 2015, she curated the UAE's national pavilion, presenting a survey of the country's contemporary art history titled 1980–Today: Exhibitions in the United Arab Emirates.

She also co-curated Angola's pavilion in 2013, which won the Golden Lion for best national participation.

Sheikha Hoor was also artistic director of the 2026 Biennale of Sydney, titled Rememory, and the 2025 Aichi Triennale in Japan. She also curated the second Lahore Biennale in Pakistan in 2020.

At Aichi Triennale, Sheikha Hoor brought together artists from Japan and around the world, including artists from the UAE and the wider Middle East. She placed Palestine at the centre of the exhibition, connecting its experience to wider struggles against dispossession and colonialism.

Speaking to The National in Japan last year, she said: “I’m not the type who would change my political views for anyone.”

She also spoke about working with the triennale's curatorial team to select artists and visit their studios. “It’s different in each place but for me, it’s always about teamwork,” she said.

In Sharjah, she co-curated the sixth Sharjah Biennial in 2003 and has since led its development into a major international platform for contemporary art. She founded Sharjah Art Foundation in 2009.

She curated the 2023 Sharjah Biennial, Thinking Historically in the Present, building on the work of her friend and mentor, the late Nigerian curator Okwui Enwezor.

The 2026 Venice Biennale

The appointment comes days after the close of the 2026 Venice Biennale on November 22. Its central exhibition, In Minor Keys, was conceived by Cameroonian-Swiss curator Koyo Kouoh, who died in 2025 before it could open. Her team realised the exhibition after her death.

This year's event drew more than 714,000 visitors, according to the organisers. It was also marked by the resignation of its international jury before the opening, amid a dispute over the participation of Israel and Russia.