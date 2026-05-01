Venice Biennale jury resigns leading organisers to scrap Golden Lion awards in favour of public vote

The international jury of the 61st Venice Biennale has resigned en masse, just days before the exhibition’s professional preview, prompting organisers to replace its top prizes with awards decided by visitors.

The five-member panel, led by Brazilian curator Solange Oliveira Farkas, announced its decision on Thursday in a brief statement published via publishing platform e-flux. Signed by Farkas alongside Zoe Butt, Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marta Kuzma and Giovanna Zapperi, it read: “As of April 30, we … have resigned. We do so in acknowledgement of our Statement of Intention issued on April 22, 2026.”

The resignation follows a controversial declaration issued a week earlier, in which jurors said they would not consider national pavilions from countries whose leaders are facing charges at the International Criminal Court. The position would have affected participation by Russia and Israel, both of which have already drawn criticism within the art world.

In response, La Biennale di Venezia confirmed that the traditional Golden Lion awards will not be presented this year. Instead, attending members of the public will vote for two new prizes, titled Visitors’ Lions, recognising the best participant in the main exhibition and the best national pavilion.

The awards, typically decided by the jury ahead of the public opening, will now be announced on November 22, the closing day of the biennale. Voting will be open to ticket holders who attend both the Arsenale and Giardini venues, with eligibility verified through the event’s ticketing system.

Organisers said the decision reflects both the jury’s resignation and “the exceptional nature of the current international geopolitical situation”. The move also signals a shift towards broader participation, though it has been widely interpreted as a response to the jury’s attempt to exclude certain countries.

The biennale stressed that all officially listed national pavilions will remain eligible for the new awards, citing “the principle of inclusion and equal treatment among all participants”.

The developments come as the art world prepares to gather in Venice for preview days beginning May 5, ahead of the exhibition’s public opening on May 9. Curated under the title In Minor Keys by the late Koyo Kouoh, the 2026 event has already been shaped by institutional changes following her death last year.

Reaction to the jury’s earlier position was swift. Israel’s foreign ministry criticised the move as politicising the exhibition, while Israeli artist Belu-Simion Fainaru said it created a “hostile and degrading environment” and placed his country at a disadvantage.

Italian political figures also weighed in. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated that the government had not supported Russia’s participation, while acknowledging the biennale’s autonomy. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini welcomed the shift to a public vote, describing it as a positive alternative to jury-led decisions.

In an earlier statement, organisers had defended the jury’s independence, describing its position as “a natural expression of the freedom and autonomy” the institution guarantees.

The resignations and the introduction of visitor-led awards mark a significant departure from long-standing Venice Biennale traditions, adding further uncertainty to an edition already shaped by political tension and institutional upheaval.