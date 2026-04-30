Middle East flight updates: Emirates up to 80 per cent of pre-war operation capacity

Air travel in the Gulf is ramping as a ceasefire between the US and Iran continues to bring relief to the region.

Emirates airline has built operations up to 80 per cent of its pre-war capacity, and Etihad is at around 75 per cent. And although some international carriers have kept flights to the region on hold, many are resuming operations.

Airspace restrictions are also easing, with Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait among the latest to reopen their airspace after large-scale closures following the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28.

Here is how airlines are responding.

Airlines in the Gulf

Etihad Airways

The UAE’s national airline has resumed operations, but is not yet back to full capacity, with schedules continuing to be adjusted as conditions evolve.

Etihad Airways is currently operating a reduced timetable while gradually expanding its network, with services yet to fully return to pre-disruption levels. Passengers are advised to check directly with the airline for the latest updates, as flight schedules remain subject to change.

On April 27, the airline operated 232 flights, which is more than 75 per cent of it's pre-February 28 average of around 300 daily flights.

Emirates

On April 23, Emirates operated more than 400 flights for the first time since February 27, marking a return to 80 per cent of its pre-war capacity. Two weeks earlier, on April 10, the airline announced it was servicing more than 100 destinations.

The airline said it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust operations accordingly, adding that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive any changes.

Customers affected by disruptions can rebook on an alternative flight for travel up to June 15 or request a refund, depending on their booking conditions.

Flydubai

Flydubai is currently operating flights across its network with a reduced schedule. Flight durations and transit times in Dubai may be longer than usual due to the temporary rerouting of some flight paths, the airline said.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia is operating a limited number of flights to and from three airports in the UAE: Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Passengers booked on cancelled flights are eligible for one free date change, a full refund or a full credit voucher within 30 days.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways continues to reinstate its global network, with daily flights to Dubai and Sharjah having resumed from April 23, and services to Damascus, Bahrain and Kozhikode set to follow from May 1.

The airline said it is progressing with a phased restoration of its network, improving connectivity across the Middle East and beyond.

Passengers are advised to check the airline’s website or app regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date, as schedules remain subject to change.

Customers holding tickets issued by April 30, for travel between February 28 and September 15, can make complimentary date changes up to October 31, subject to availability. Refunds are also available, depending on fare conditions.

Oman Air

Oman Air says most of its flights are operating, although some routes continue to be affected by regional airspace restrictions.

Passengers are advised to manage their bookings and check for updates through the airline’s website or mobile app.

SalamAir

SalamAir said some of its scheduled flights may be subject to changes due to ongoing regional developments and airspace restrictions.

Flights to and from Iran remain suspended until August 31, while services to Iraq, Lebanon, Kuwait and Qatar are suspended until May 30.

Affected passengers will be contacted directly, while others are advised to check for updates through official channels.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air has resumed operations from Bahrain International Airport following the reopening of the country’s airspace, with services returning in phases.

The airline said operations will return in phases, with temporary services via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam continuing alongside regular flights.

Passengers with tickets issued on or before March 11, for travel up to April 15, are eligible for a full refund. Those with travel dates until April 30 may rebook free of charge for flights up to June 30.

Travellers are advised to manage their bookings through the airline’s website, mobile app or travel agent, with schedules remaining subject to change.

Saudia

Saudia partially resumed flight operations to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman, operating a limited number of daily services.

The airline said the schedule will include flights between Jeddah and Dubai and between Abu Dhabi and Amman, with return services also operating on the same routes.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas is also ramping up operations. It recently announced it is resuming flights between Jeddah and Damascus from May 1. Flights between Riyadh and Damascus resumed on April 19.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling, as schedules may change at short notice.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait International Airport has begun a limited resumption of operations, starting with Kuwait Airways flights from April 26.

"Kuwait Airways announces the exceptional and limited resumption of its operational flights from Kuwait International Airport - Terminal 4 (T4), in compliance with safety procedures, effective from Sunday, April 26," the airline posted. "The situation will continue to be monitored and assessed on an ongoing basis, while maintaining adherence to the exceptional safety measures in place until further notice."

The airline was operating a limited number of flights at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Passengers completed check-in and baggage drop-off procedures at Al Khiran Mall, not Kuwait International Airport, and were then taken by bus to Dammam. It was not immediately clear how long the special flights from the Saudi city would continue.

International airlines

Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Airways has announced the resumption of both domestic and international flights as it begins a phased return to operations and the country's airspace reopens following the announcement of a ceasefire.

The airline said initial services will focus on domestic routes linking Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Basra, alongside select international flights to destinations including Istanbul, Cairo and Amman.

The restart is part of a gradual plan to restore operations, with the airline continuing to monitor regional developments and adjust schedules accordingly.

Passengers are advised to confirm their bookings in advance, as services remain subject to change during the recovery period.

British Airways

British Airways will resume flights to parts of the Middle East in phases, but with a scaled-back schedule as it adjusts operations.

The airline has suspended services to the region since the conflict began, but plans to restart flights to Riyadh in mid-May, followed by Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv from July 1. Frequencies will be reduced across these routes, with flights to Dubai cut from three a day to one, and services to Doha, Tel Aviv and Riyadh cut from two a day to one.

Some routes will remain suspended for longer. Flights to Bahrain and Amman are currently suspended until October 25, while Jeddah will be permanently dropped from the network on April 24.

“We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are directly in touch with affected customers to offer them a range of options,” the airline told The National.

Air India

Air India and Air India Express are operating a mix of Air India and Air India Express are operating a mix of scheduled and ad hoc flights across the Middle East, although services remain limited and subject to change.

Operations from the UAE have been affected by regional airspace restrictions, with both airlines deploying additional flights where possible to support passenger movement.

The airlines said services are dependent on operational conditions and slot availability, with schedules continuing to be adjusted.

Passengers affected by cancellations may rebook their travel at no additional charge or request a full refund, depending on fare conditions.

IndiGo

IndiGo is operating select flights to and from the Middle East, although services remain limited and subject to ongoing adjustments.

The airline said flight movements are being closely monitored, with schedules likely to change in line with regulatory guidance. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as updates may be issued at short notice.

Operations remain restricted compared to normal schedules, reflecting continued airspace and operational constraints across the region.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines said flights to Damascus, Beirut and Amman will resume from May 1, as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East.

The airline has also extended its flexible travel policy, allowing passengers booked on affected routes to make changes or request refunds, depending on fare conditions.

Schedules remain subject to change as operations continue to stabilise.

KLM

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Gulf.

Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are suspended until June 14, while services to Dubai remain suspended until June 22.

The airline said it is not yet able to resume its regular schedule in the region, with flights cancelled or adjusted depending on operational conditions.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel for a later date or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

Flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook on later Lufthansa Group-operated flights.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who purchased tickets by March 28, for travel between February 28 and September 10, can make a one-time change without a fee, provided they keep the same origin and destination and travel in the same cabin, subject to availability.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund, depending on ticket conditions. The airline said schedules and policies remain subject to change.

United Airlines

United Airlines is operating limited services in the region, with flights to Dubai affected by ongoing disruption.

Services to Tel Aviv remain suspended, with the airline extending its pause on the route until at least September, as regional conditions continue to impact operations.

United has said schedules remain subject to change, and passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian said passengers affected by cancellations are being offered flexible travel options.

Travellers can change their flights free of charge or request a refund, while rerouting options may be available, including on other airlines, subject to availability.

The airline added that operations will continue as long as Jordanian airspace remains open, with schedules subject to change.

Air France

Air France has extended the suspension of several Middle East routes as it continues to monitor the situation in the region.

Flights to and from Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Beirut remain suspended until May 10, with schedules subject to change depending on security conditions and airspace availability.

The airline said affected passengers will be contacted directly, with options to postpone or cancel their trips free of charge.

Swiss

Swiss has suspended several flights in the region. As part of measures imposed by Lufthansa Group, flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook to a later Lufthansa Group-operated flight.

Finnair

Finnair has cancelled flights to and from Doha until July 2, with affected passengers being contacted directly.

The airline said rerouting may not always be possible due to limited availability, with refunds offered where alternative arrangements cannot be made. It has also suspended flights through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until May 31.

The airline has introduced a ticket waiver policy, allowing affected passengers to rebook, reroute or request a refund without additional fees. Customers are advised to contact their booking agent or the airline directly for assistance.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flights to and from Dubai remain cancelled until May 31.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”