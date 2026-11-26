New rules requiring restaurants in Abu Dhabi to display calorie information about all items on their menus will take effect on June 1, 2027.

Authorities have given food and beverage outlets a six-month grace period to prepare for the changes.

All restaurants and cafes in the capital serving food and drinks, including food trucks and entertainment venues, must follow the rules.

Calorie information will have to be displayed on physical menus, online menus, promotional materials, self-order booths and drive-through displays.

The changes are part of Abu Dhabi's efforts to encourage healthier eating and to help people make more informed choices about their food.

The measures add to a series of Healthy Living initiatives in the capital, including a programme to introduce labels identifying healthier dishes on restaurant menus, as well as efforts to promote healthier food choices in supermarkets, schools and food advertising.

Healthy strategy

Under the new rules, businesses need to show the calorie content of each item in kilocalories (kcal) on all their physical and online menus.

Businesses also have to provide more nutritional information, such as macronutrient values, if customers ask for it. Food services that run for less than six months, such as those at festivals and events, do not have to follow these rules.

Healthy Living, Abu Dhabi's government-led movement for prevention and well-being, announced the initiative in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), part of the Department of Economic Development.

How calories will be counted

Five standardised tools, including Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre's SEHHI Calorie Calculator, have been approved to help businesses calculate values consistently and minimise discrepancies.

It will be available free of charge, and businesses have been given a six-month grace period ahead of the June 2027 deadline.

This grace period will allow businesses time to update menus, complete nutritional assessments, and prepare for implementation.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, director general of the ADRA, said the policy would give consumers clearer information while helping businesses meet their regulatory obligations.

"Our collaboration with Healthy Living reflects our commitment to provide consumers with sufficient information to make informed decisions, placing their health, safety, and well-being at the top of our priorities," Mr Al Mansoori said.

"Transparency breeds trust, which is essential for long-term success of the business sector. As we raise awareness among consumers about their rights and ensure a robust regulatory environment, we urge economic establishments in the food and beverage activity to provide clear nutritional information.

"We will continue working closely with relevant entities to ensure that commercial entities are supported in the transition."

Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, executive director of Healthy Living, said many people in Abu Dhabi preferred eating out or ordering food to cooking at home.

"The choice of what to eat will always be personal. What we are changing is not the choice, but the system around it - the information available at the moment it is made, and the environment in which that decision happens," he said.

"People can only make informed choices when they have clear information, and that depends on the system as much as it does on the individual.

"This is one of several steps we are taking to improve access to information, increase transparency and create healthier food environments that support better long-term health."

How calorie labelling influences food choices

Healthy Living teamed up with the Behavioural Science Group to study how calorie labels affect what people choose to eat and help them make informed decisions.

More than 5,000 UAE residents took part in the research, and 94 per cent said they supported adding calorie counts to menus.

Rasha Attar, director of the Behavioral Science Group, said the findings showed that calorie labels helped people better understand the nutrition in their food choices.

"These insights provided locally grounded evidence on how people understand and respond to nutritional information, helping inform the initiative's design and implementation."

This policy is one of several new efforts by the government and the private sector, through Healthy Living, to improve the food environment.

With 28 initiatives spanning government entities, the private sector, and communities, the programme aims to improve access to healthier food, raise awareness, promote food reformulation, and encourage more active lifestyles.

These efforts show Abu Dhabi's co-ordinated approach to prevention, bringing together government, the private sector and communities to create food environments where healthier choices are easier, more accessible and part of everyday life.