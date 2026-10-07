Move to limit sugar, salt and fat in food is latest step in UAE drive to boost nation's health

The move to cut the amount of sodium, sugar and fat in packaged foods is the latest in a range of policies the UAE has introduced to promote healthier diets and tackle lifestyle-related diseases.

The new rules, approved on Tuesday, affect packaged foods sold in the Emirates, whether locally manufactured or imported. The caps on levels of sodium, sugar and fat will be introduced in phases, with the final limits taking effect by December 31, 2030.

They apply to packaged food manufacturers and businesses that handle those products, including companies operating in free zones. Companies that fail to comply face penalties including fines of up to Dh500,000 ($136,147), closure for up to six months and cancellation licences.

'Sin tax' strategy

The UAE used taxation as a public health tool in 2017, introducing excise taxes of 100 per cent on tobacco and energy drinks and 50 per cent on fizzy drinks. The government said the measures were intended to reduce consumption of harmful products, prevent chronic diseases and encourage healthier choices.

This “sin tax” was expanded in 2019 to cover e-cigarettes and vaping products, while drinks containing added sugar and sweeteners were also subject to the 50 per cent rate.

The strategy has now shifted to requiring manufacturers to modify products to increase their nutritional value and to target certain ingredients.

Cutting down on sugar

At the beginning of 2026, the UAE introduced a new sugar tax system for drinks, The higher the sugar content per 100ml, the higher the tax cost per litre, in a move away from the previous flat fee. Authorities said the system was designed to encourage manufacturers to reduce sugar levels while helping consumers to make more informed choices.

Abu Dhabi has also developed a broader Healthy Living Strategy, announced in November 2025, focused on increasing physical activity, improving diet and nutrition and strengthening health awareness. Sleep and mental well-being are also among its priorities.

Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, executive director of Healthy Living, said: “Our mission is clear: to make healthy living the easy choice for every citizen and resident in Abu Dhabi.”

The strategy has led to measures designed to change the food environment around residents rather than relying only on individual choices.

From January 1 next year, supermarkets larger than 4,000 square feet in Abu Dhabi will no longer be allowed to place foods and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar in prominent areas such as entrances, checkouts and the ends of aisles.

The restrictions will also apply to online shopping platforms, where unhealthy products will no longer be allowed prominent placement on home pages, in search results, promotional pop-ups or checkout pages. Consumers can still buy the products, but they will not be prominently displayed.

Schools are another focus for building a healthy community and supporting well-being.

Abu Dhabi is monitoring children's school lunches for unhealthy foods such as deep-fried falafel or fries. A food “Red List” identifies products that cannot be consumed on school premises. The list includes high-fat and high-sugar foods, unhealthy drinks and some processed meals.

Cakes, doughnuts, croissants, sweet pastries, marshmallows, lollipops, ice creams, slushies, chocolates (less than 50 per cent cocoa) and other high-fat and sugary desserts are also on the restricted list.

Abu Dhabi has also introduced restrictions on fast-food advertising as part of a wider campaign against obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

The health drive ranges from new food labels through Nutri-Mark and tighter advertising rules to changes in supermarket layouts, expanded community fitness programmes, and stronger nutrition standards in schools and workplaces.

The aim is not to force people to behave differently, but to change the environment around them and at the same time raise their health awareness so they make the right choices.

Restaurants in hotels and tourist areas in Abu Dhabi must have at least one healthy item in each menu category under rules taking effect on October 1. At least half of the items on children's menus must meet approved SEHHI criteria, which include being lower in fat, sugar and salt, and higher in nutritional value.

Food manufacturers are starting to reformulate their products. Al Ain Farms Group has announced reductions of 10 to 20 per cent in added sugar across some juices, flavoured milk, flavoured yoghurt and laban. The company said the changes conformed to Abu Dhabi's Healthy Living Strategy.

The UAE's public health measures also continue to target smoking. In September, the Ministry of Finance imposed a minimum excise price of Dh1/ml for liquids used in vapes and electronic cigarettes. Products sold below that threshold will still have their excise tax calculated using the minimum value.