UAE introduces new salt, sugar and fat limits in food products with penalties of up to Dh500,000

The UAE has begun a nationwide push to cut the amount of salt, sugar and fat in some packaged foods to help improve their nutritional value, as well as tackling obesity and other conditions linked to an unhealthy diet.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it would introduce the caps in phases, with the final limits due to take effect by December 31, 2030. The resolution, approved on Tuesday, is to apply to packaged foods, whether manufactured locally or imported, as well as establishments in the UAE that handle those products, including free zone companies.

The move does not apply to food products manufactured or imported for direct export or onward export from the UAE, unless they are traded in the country.

From fines to closure

Companies that fail to comply with the resolution could face administrative penalties. They include a warning; an administrative fine of between Dh5,000 and Dh500,000 ($1,360 to $136,147); the closure of the establishment for up to six months; and cancellation of its licence or approval.

Federal and local health authorities, along with other agencies, are in charge of enforcing the provisions and ensuring companies comply. They must also supply the ministry with the data and information needed to implement the caps.

Phased adoption

The ministry has adopted a phased compliance system based on each food product. That is aimed at enabling manufacturers and businesses to reformulate their products and adjust their operations to meet the requirements.

Products manufactured or placed on the UAE market before the new requirements take effect can remain on sale for up to one year, or until their expiry date, whichever comes first.

The resolution sets maximum levels for salt, sugar and fat for every 100g of each product over two phases. For leavened bread, the first phase allows a maximum of 444 milligrams of sodium, 6 grams of total sugars and 8.4 grams of total fat. These limits are to be reduced in the second phase to 370mg of sodium, 5g of total sugars and 7g of total fat.

For flatbread, the first phase limits are 384mg of sodium, 6g of total sugars and 8.4g of total fat. That will later drop to 320mg of sodium, 5g of total sugars and 7g of total fat.

For sweetened milk drinks, including milk alternatives, total sugars are to be limited to 9.6g in the first phase, before dropping to 8g. For sweetened or flavoured yoghurt and laban, the total sugar limit is 12g per 100g in the first phase, before dropping to 10g in the final phase.

The health push will also apply to salty snacks. The sodium limit for salted crackers is to fall from 696mg per 100g in the first phase to 580mg in the final phase. For salted nuts and seeds, the limit will fall from 336mg to 280mg.

For pretzels, the sodium limit will drop from 912mg to 760mg, while the limit for snacks made from potatoes, sweet potatoes, vegetables or grains will fall from 564mg to 470mg.

A second group of products to be affected includes processed cheese. For spreadable cheese, the sodium limit will fall from 864mg for every 100g in the first phase to 720mg in the final phase. For other processed cheeses, the limit will drop from 1.2g to 1g.

Businesses handling products in the first group of products will have up to nine months to meet the first-phase limits. They must then continue reducing levels of salt, sugar and fat to meet the final limits by December 31, 2030.

Companies handling the second group of products will have up to two years and three months to meet the first-phase limits. But they must also meet the final limits by December 31, 2030.

The resolution allows businesses to apply for an exception to the first-phase limits if they would require a targeted ingredient to be reduced by more than 20 per cent.

Businesses must submit applications within 30 days of the resolution taking effect. They must include technical information, the product's registered nutrition label and test results from an accredited lab. Businesses must also commit to reducing the targeted ingredient by at least 20 per cent during the first phase.

An approved exception does not remove the requirement to meet the maximum limits by December 31, 2030.