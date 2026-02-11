No falafel, fried chicken or fries: Abu Dhabi school lunches checked for banned foods

Children's school lunches are being spot-checked in Abu Dhabi to make sure they are eating healthily.

The crackdown on unhealthy food comes after the emirate's education authority published a list of food and drink banned on school premises, as part of a programme to promote children's well-being.

The Red List, from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), sets out an extensive inventory of banned items drawn up by the regulator that can no longer be consumed on site, whether provided by the school or not.

“Our primary duty supervisors and assistant heads carry out random lunch box checks and contact parents with polite reminders not to send unhealthy snacks or lunches,” said Jan Stipek, principal at Raha Gardens.

“We also encourage alternatives such as fresh fruit skewers instead of traditional baked goods to celebrate birthdays and other occasions at school. We believe that healthy eating habits are linked with student well-being which is in turn linked with the right condition for learning.

“As such, we actively work with parents and Food Nation, our cafeteria provider, to ensure that food our students eat is healthy, substantial for a busy day and contains no nuts. We are guided by Adek policies and expectations in all school’s operations; food is no exception.”

Banned items on Adek's list are put in categories: high-fat and high-sugar foods, unhealthy beverages, fruit syrup juices, processed and high-fat meals, additive-containing foods, dairy and soy products, and other restricted items.

Schools have been asked to comply with the policy since the autumn of the 2025/26 academic year. The education authority has highlighted the role schools play in promoting and encouraging healthy food choices.

What is banned?

Foods high in fat or sugar

Among the banned foods listed as high in fat or sugar are deep-fried dishes such as fried chicken, falafels, samosas and fresh chips.

This is because of the high oil absorption that leads to elevated saturated fats and extra calories. Oven-baked, air fried or roasted versions of such foods are acceptable.

Cakes, doughnuts, croissants, sweet pastries, marshmallows, lollipops, ice creams, slushies, chocolates (less than 50 per cent cocoa) and other high fat and sugary desserts are also listed.

These foods typically contain excessive sugar, saturated fats and empty calories, which are bad for teeth and can lead to obesity. Alternatives suggested include wholegrain muffins with minimal sugar, fruit-based desserts, and dark chocolate.

Unhealthy beverages

Soft drinks including regular, diet, or zero-calorie artificially sweetened fizzy variants are all banned.

They are high in sweeteners and phosphates, high in caffeine and lack nutritional value, authorities said. Alternatives include water, carbonated water, unsweetened fruit-infused water and low-sugar fruit juices.

Energy and sports drinks are also prohibited, although isotonic sports drinks can be allowed under specific conditions, Adek said.

Sports drinks are also often high in caffeine, sugar, and other stimulants. Alternatives include water and electrolyte solutions recommended by health professionals.

Caffeinated beverages are on the Red List, including iced or hot tea and coffee.

Excessive caffeine levels can affect blood pressure, sleep and concentration. Doctors already advise against any caffeine for children under 12. Alternatives include decaffeinated herbal teas and warm milk.

Processed and high-fat food

Processed food such as smoked salmon, smoked turkey and other deli meats are also out, under Adek's requirements.

Their high levels of sodium, preservatives and saturated fats are linked to long-term health risks. Alternatives include lean poultry, fish and grilled or baked meats.

High-fat meat products, including certain cuts of beef, lamb or camel, are also banned.

These also have excessive levels of saturated fat and high sodium, increasing the risk of health problems. Alternatives include lean chicken breast, trimmed beef or plant-based proteins.

All non-Halal meat options are also included on the Red List.

Additive-contain foods

Foods that contain synthetic colourings and flavours are also not permitted.

Examples include Sunset Yellow E110, Quinoline Yellow E104, Carmoisine E122, Allura Red E129, Tartrazine E102, Ponceau 4R E124, Red40, Yellow5, Yellow6 and Blue1.

Also banned are foods containing artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colours or flavours manufactured from chemicals.

This is because chemical dyes or chemical food flavouring can cause hyperactivity or allergic reactions. Alternatives include natural colourings from vegetable juices or fresh fruits.

Monosodium glutamate and flavour enhancers are banned as they can cause headaches or allergic-like reactions in sensitive children. They can also encourage overconsumption of high-sodium foods. Alternatives include the use of fresh herbs, spices, onion, garlic or citrus for flavour enhancement.

High-fructose corn syrup is banned as it is linked strongly with obesity and metabolism problems. The use of minimal sugar, honey or fruit purees is advised.

Dairy and soy products

Dairy drinks that exceed the set sugar or fat thresholds are included on the list because excess saturated fat and sugar can outweigh the nutritional benefits.

Alternatives include unflavoured milk, unsweetened yoghurt and natural cheese.

Soy milk and sauces that contain soy are also banned as many of these products contain flavour enhancers, sweeteners and other chemicals. Alternatives suggested are other plant-based milks, such as coconut milk or oat milk.

Cheese imitations such as cream cheese and processed sandwich slices are listed as these products can be high in trans fats, salt and additives. Alternatives include low-fat mozzarella and reduced-fat cheddar.

Other restricted items

Pickled vegetables are prohibited because they contain large amounts of salt and preservatives, far beyond children's recommended sodium intakes. Alternatives include fresh or lightly marinated vegetables with minimal salt.

High-calorie spreads, salad dressings and sauces such as mayonnaise and ketchup are also banned. This is because of the high sugar, salt or fat in many of these sauces. Alternatives include home-made sauces, low fat mayonnaise, and low salt and sugar ketchup.

Allergens such as nuts, soybean and sesame can also be found on the Red List due to allergen concerns. Alternatives include seeds such as chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and unsalted sunflower seeds.