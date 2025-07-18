Drinks prices to be based on sugar content under UAE tax ruling

Drinks in the UAE will soon be priced depending on the amount of sugar they contain per 100ml under a new amendment to the country's tax laws.

The new pricing system will come into effect from the beginning of 2026, the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has confirmed.

The higher the sugar content per 100ml, the higher the tax cost per litre, marking a move away from the current flat fee for drinks.

“This amendment is part of the UAE’s broader efforts to promote public health, reduce the consumption of high-sugar products, and encourage manufacturers to lower sugar levels in their beverages,” the ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

“Unlike the previous model, which was based on product classification, the new system ties the tax rate directly to the level of sugar content, and by extension, to the associated health impact.

“This approach incentivises manufacturers to reduce sugar levels and empowers consumers to make more informed dietary choices.”

The UAE introduced an extra tax on sugar-filled soft drinks in 2017, with experts previously telling The National the move had been a great success, leading to decrease in new diabetes cases reported.

A US study released this year estimated that 2.2 million new cases of Type 2 diabetes and 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease occur each year globally due to sugary drinks. In the Middle East, they directly contributed to about 15 per cent of diabetes cases, the study by researchers at the Gerald J and Dorothy R Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University found. The study was published in Nature Medicine.

