The body of a Jordanian sailor who went missing after an oil tanker came under attack in the Gulf has been found off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The UAE Coast Guard recovered the body of Mohammad Hussam Al Din Al Otaibi on Wednesday, ministry spokesman Fouad Al Majali said.

The ministry and the Jordanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is coordinating with the sailor's family and UAE authorities to send his home for burial, Mr Al Majali said.

He thanked authorities in the UAE and Oman for their search efforts and offered condolences to the sailor's family.

An Adnoc Logistics and Services tanker came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on November 17.

The company said at the time that a crew member missing and that all other crew members were evacuated. Eleven were injured and were receiving medical care where required.

Iran has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and off the coast of Oman and the UAE, often blaming operators for hitting sea mines. Tehran has been widely condemned for its attacks on non-military vessels.

Adnoc L&S, the shipping arm of Abu Dhabi energy giant Adnoc, operates a fleet of between 500 and 800 vessels.