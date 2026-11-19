A Jordanian citizen has been declared missing after an oil tanker operated by the UAE's Adnoc Logistics and Services came under attack while crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The missing sailor was identified on Thursday as Mohammad Hussam Al Din Al Otaibi, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said, after the incident which took place in the waterway on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesman Fouad Al Majali said Jordan's embassies in Abu Dhabi and Muscat were working with authorities in the UAE and Oman to find the sailor.

He said co-ordination with the two countries was continuing and that the ministry was in contact with the sailor's family, who would be informed of any developments as soon as information became available.

Adnoc L&S on Wednesday reported a crew member missing after one of its ships was attacked on Tuesday evening.

All other crew members were evacuated. Eleven were injured and were receiving medical care where required.

“Search-and-rescue operations [are] continuing in co-ordination with the relevant authorities,” the company said. “Adnoc reiterates the importance of protecting seafarers and safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.”

Mr Al Otaibi's father told Jordan's Roya News that Adnoc had called him around 7.30am on Wednesday, telling him the tanker had come under attack, forcing its crew to abandon ship and jump into the sea.

All other crew members survived but the father was told his son remained missing.

The incident comes after Adnoc L&S last week said one of its vessels was damaged in an attack in UAE territorial waters in the Gulf, without identifying the ship nor the extent of the damage.

Iran has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and off the coast of Oman and the UAE, often blaming operators for hitting sea mines. Tehran has been condemned widely for its attacks on non-military vessels.

A gas tanker which was struck in the strait on Tuesday was seen engulfed in flames. India’s Foreign Ministry confirmed 21 crew members were safely evacuated from the Panama-flagged Tara Gas, while two were taken to hospital and one is unaccounted for.

In July, two crude oil tankers operated by Adnoc L&S were struck by projectiles in the strait, killing one crew member and injuring several others. Another of the company's ship was attacked the following month, although no injuries were reported.

Earlier this month, the UAE National Guard rescued 22 people after a fire broke out on board a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman.

Adnoc L&S, the shipping arm of Abu Dhabi energy giant Adnoc, operates a fleet of between 500 and 800 vessels.