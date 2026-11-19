European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that Jordan is a “smart investment” for Europe, describing the kingdom as a strong and resilient economic partner despite regional turmoil, as both seek to expand trade and investment.

She was speaking at the opening session of the EU-Jordan Investment Conference at the Dead Sea, where officials and business leaders discussed opportunities in sectors including transport, renewable energy, water and digital infrastructure.

“Even amid regional turmoil, Jordan remains a strong and resilient economic partner for Europe,” she said. “To put it simply – Jordan is a smart investment. Our partnership is already bringing results – in transport, energy, digital connectivity and more. And now, together, we are building the foundations for greater investment and growth.”

Ms von der Leyen said the European Union had strengthened co-operation with Jordan over the past two years and that investing in the kingdom made political sense for Europe, describing it as a practical way to support a “voice of wisdom” in regional affairs. She thanked King Abdullah II for Jordan's role in helping hundreds of European citizens return home safely after war erupted in the Gulf in late February.

She highlighted the growing role of Jordan's Aqaba port as a regional transport hub and gateway to Iraq and southern Syria, saying it could become a key driver of investment and an important part of Europe's efforts to secure reliable trade routes.

“The Strait of Hormuz has shown how quickly a single chokepoint can disrupt global flows,” she said. “Our union needs secure routes with reliable partners. And that is Aqaba.”

She also said the EU would support extending the Medusa Submarine Cable System to Jordan, strengthening the country's digital links with Europe and the Mediterranean, and potentially placing it at the centre of a wider data network connecting Europe, Asia and Africa.

Ms von der Leyen highlighted Jordan's water desalination and conveyance project, saying it would produce 300 million cubic metres of fresh drinking water annually. The project will transport desalinated water from Aqaba to Amman through a 438-kilometre pipeline.

“Team Europe” has provided more than €1.6 billion ($1.76 billion) to support the project, she said, with French infrastructure investment company Meridiam leading an international consortium of private investors and operators.

“We are combining the strengths of the public and private sectors,” Ms von der Leyen said, describing the desalination project as an example of how public financing and private capital could be brought together to deliver major infrastructure.

In his speech, King Abdullah called on European and Jordanian businesses to deepen economic co-operation and turn investment opportunities into concrete projects, describing the kingdom as a stable and trusted destination for investment despite regional turmoil.

The king said the conference marked a new phase in the two sides' strategic relationship, which had developed beyond traditional trade ties over more than two decades. “This conference launches the vital operational stage: the formation of prospects and executable opportunities,” he said.

He said Jordan was ready to welcome investors, offering a bilingual and highly skilled workforce, extensive free-trade agreements, clearly defined investment opportunities and the full co-operation of its public and private sectors.

Acknowledging recent regional developments that had reshaped plans, King Abdullah said Jordan remained “a steadfast pillar of stability and a trusted destination for investment”.

During the opening session, the king and Ms von der Leyen witnessed the signing of two financing agreements and another deal under the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the EU.

A €110 million grant to support Jordan's economic and social modernisation was signed, along with a €63 million grant for economic resilience, trade and investment, and a deal for a fifth macro-financial assistance package worth €500 million in concessional loans.

King Abdullah and Ursula von der Leyen witness the signing of an agreement during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference. Reuters Show caption: King Abdullah and Ursula von der Leyen witness the signing o…

Stability and investment

Business leaders at the conference highlighted Jordan's political stability, geographic location and potential in renewable energy and infrastructure as factors that could attract further investment, while also stressing the importance of continued economic reforms.

Jordan's largely desert landscape and abundant sunshine offer significant potential for solar energy projects. The kingdom is also seeking to strengthen its position as a regional hub for transport and digital connectivity.

Thierry Deau, chief executive of Meridiam, said Jordan had demonstrated stability on several levels, including fiscal and physical security.

Meridiam leads the consortium developing the Aqaba-Amman water desalination and conveyance project under a 30-year concession.

Nicolas Forissier, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, also praised Jordan's stable investment environment, while stressing that the kingdom's predictability depended on the continuation of economic reforms.

Jordan adopted an economic modernisation vision in 2022, followed by a public-sector administrative reform programme. The initiatives aim to improve the business environment, attract investment and stimulate economic growth.

However, high public debt remains a major challenge. The International Monetary Fund estimated Jordan's government and guaranteed gross debt at 109 per cent of gross domestic product in last year.

Mazen Darwazeh, executive vice chairman of manufacturing company Hikma Pharmaceuticals, said the government had listened to businesses calling for it to avoid competing with the private sector and instead provide support, including through lower taxes.

He said operating costs in Jordan were at least a third lower than in most western countries, highlighting the kingdom's potential as a competitive base for businesses.