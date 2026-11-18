Jordan's Prince Faisal bin Hussein on Wednesday launched a $5.8 billion water desalinisation project in the port city of Aqaba that aims to reduce severe shortages in the kingdom.

Prince Faisal is a younger brother of King Abdullah, who had been scheduled to lay the cornerstone for the predominantly western-funded project.

No official explanation was given for the change. A source familiar with the proceedings said bad weather at Amman airport had delayed the arrival of some western guests due to attend the ceremony.

The desalinisation plant and related infrastructure will have the capacity to transport 300 million cubic metres of water to Amman. In 2025, the government awarded the project, as a 30-year concession, to a mostly French consortium controlled by French asset firm Meridiam.

Once completed in late 2030, it will be one of the largest infrastructure projects in the kingdom since the US-funded East Ghor canal in the 1950s. However, officials have cautioned that the project will lessen but not solve Jordan's water problems.

Aqaba, Jordan's only port, has been the focus of the country's drive to attract investment and improve its economy, which has been stagnant for the last 15 years.

The port's geopolitical importance rose after the country became part of regional plans to find alternative routes to the Strait of Hormuz for transporting goods, especially oil and gas. Plans now envisage bypassing the waterway through overland links across Jordan and Syria.

Official news agency Petra described the plant as “one of the most prominent strategic projects in the kingdom”. It said Prince Faisal launched the project as a representative of the king and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan attended.

Most households in Jordan receive water only once a week. The authorities have been cracking down on water theft, particularly in tribal areas outside the big cities, where illegal water wells proliferate. US and European donors had demanded that the authorities intensify the fight against water theft before completing funding for the Aqaba project.

Jordan secured the financing as ties worsened with Israel, which is a major provider of water for the kingdom. Jordan has repeatedly voiced concern that the Gaza war could be followed by Israeli pressure to drive Palestinians into the kingdom from the occupied West Bank.

The water from the Aqaba plant will be pumped 450km parallel to a pipeline running from the aquifer of Disi, on the border with Saudi Arabia, to Amman. The $1.1 billion Disi Water Conveyance Project, predominantly financed by the US and European governments, carries 100 million cubic metres of water per year to Amman and other cities.

The Disi project has reduced water shortages, but the volume of water it pumps meets only one seventh of the nation’s municipal demand.

Jordan, which uses about one billion cubic metres of water a year, mainly for farming, has faced a crisis for decades. Its annual share of water per capita – about 100 cubic metres – is one of the smallest in the world. Rainfall, which averages about 100 millimetres a year, is also among the lowest in the world.

A significant proportion of Jordan's drinking water supply comes from Israel. The two sides have close security ties but bilateral relations have been mostly lukewarm in public.

In February, Jordanian officials said a 2021 agreement under which Israel provided 50 million cubic metres of water a year had expired and was not renewed. This resulted in Israeli water exports to Jordan halving.

The two countries struck a US-sponsored barter agreement in 2021, whereby Israel would provide Jordan with more water in return for electricity from a proposed solar power plant. The deal was not implemented and neither side have mentioned it in years.

Under the 1994 peace treaty, Israel provides 50 million cubic metres of water to Jordan. The treaty commits the two sides to co-operate on security and counter-terrorism issues.