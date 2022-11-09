Cop 27: UAE, Jordan and Israel sign deal to advance solar energy and desalination

The UAE, Jordan and Israel have signed a deal at Cop27 to advance clean energy and sustainable water desalination projects announced last year.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change; and John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

The agreement was signed by Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Mohammad Al Najjar, Jordan’s Minister of Water and Irrigation, and Esawi Frej, Israel’s Minister of Regional Co-operation.

The memorandum of understanding relates to Project Prosperity, which has two components: Prosperity Green and Prosperity Blue.

Prosperity Green includes a 600-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant that will convert light into electricity. It will be complemented with electric storage, which will be built in Jordan and produce clean energy for export to Israel.

Prosperity Blue is about a sustainable water desalination plant, located in Israel, to export to Jordan 200 million cubic metres of potable water a year.

The three countries signed an initial declaration of intent to explore the feasibility of both projects at Expo 2020 Dubai in November last year.

As per the agreement, feasibility studies for each of the projects have been taking place and all three countries said that both projects have positive potential prospects.

The UAE, Jordan, and Israel will continue to engage to develop plans in time for Cop28, which is to be held in the Emirates next November.

Project Prosperity was proposed to help address some of the challenges posed by climate change regarding water and energy security in the Middle East, and to promote renewable energy, sustainable water supply, and stability in the region.