Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the Israeli military has ordered Palestinians in Khan Younis to evacuate the area and head towards a designated “humanitarian zone".

Abu Dhabi's civil family court has approved the divorce of a Muslim who was married to a non-Muslim, in the first judgment of its kind.

Ronaldo broke down in tears after missing a crucial penalty.