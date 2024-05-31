Trumps says trial was 'rigged', hundreds rally against Netanyahu interview - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, former US president Donald Trump says his trial was "rigged" after a jury found him guilty over a hush-money payment scheme, making him the first sitting or former American president to be convicted of a crime.

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside a French television station to protest against the broadcast of an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Slovenia is set to become the next European country to officially recognise a Palestinian state, after Spain, Ireland and Norway made the move this week.