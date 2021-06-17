Lulu free testing, Dubai 17% unvaccinated, UAE in space, 2,011 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update, we have the latest coronavirus figures, supermarket giant Lulu is all set to offer free on-site PCR testing at Abu Dhabi malls, and doctors in Dubai will focus on the unvaccinated 17 per cent in the next phase of its campaign.

The UAE reveals its long-term Moon exploration plan at a global space conference and US congressman Michael McCaul raises spectre of 'genocide' in Tigray.

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending, including clashes in Myanmar, China's space programme and Billie Jean.