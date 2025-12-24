Balvinder Singh Sahni was at the centre of an international money-laundering scam. The National
Balvinder Singh Sahni was at the centre of an international money-laundering scam. The National
Balvinder Singh Sahni was at the centre of an international money-laundering scam. The National
Balvinder Singh Sahni was at the centre of an international money-laundering scam. The National

News

UAE

Dubai businessman set for final appeal over Dh150m Bitcoin scam verdict

Emirate's highest court to rule on five-year prison sentence for Balvinder Singh Sahni

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

December 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A Indian business tycoon facing jail over a Dh150 million ($40.8 million) Bitcoin money-laundering plot is to make a final appeal before Dubai's highest court next week.

Kuwaiti-born Balvinder Singh Sahni, widely known as Abu Sabah, was convicted of a string of financial crimes as founder and chairman of the Raj Sahni Group, a property development company.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and fined Dh500,000 by a court in Dubai in May. He is to be deported after serving his sentence.

In August, Dubai's Court of Appeal further ruled that the 30 accused in the case, including Sahni, must repay the full Dh150 million prosecutors say was laundered.

Dubai Court of Cassation will consider an appeal against the verdict against all 30 on December 31 and its decision will be binding.

The National has attempted to contact Sahni's lawyer for comment.

Court documents obtained by The National show a criminal investigation into the 53 year old's business practices was launched last December. It uncovered a network of illicit financial activity, using Bitcoin, between October 2018 and January 2019.

The inquiry followed a tip-off to Abu Dhabi's State Security Agency, which then accused 30 people of being behind the plot.

Records show the group laundered money in co-operation with organised crime groups in the UK. Funds of about Dh180 million from British-based drug traffickers were transferred anonymously via Bitcoin to five digital wallets owned by Sahni.

These funds were then transferred into cash by those apparently working for Sahni and delivered physically, in dirhams, to a rented apartment at a Dubai luxury hotel.

Sahni then deducted 4 per cent of the cash as profit and deposited the money into the accounts of three companies he owned.

The authority arrested 20 people, with 10 suspects still at large. All 30 were found guilty at trial, some in absentia, with prison sentences varying from one to five years.

The three companies owned by the Indian businessman – the Raj Sahni Group, Sabah Tower RSG and Reeva Realty FZ-LLC – were each fined Dh5 million on the orders of the court.

Sahni, a luxury car collector, often posted photos of his expensive vehicles on social media platforms. He made headlines in 2016 after buying the single-digit 5 Dubai licence plate for Dh33 million (about $9 million at the time).

Sahni was a familiar presence on Dubai's social scene, often seen wearing his distinctive royal blue kandura, baseball cap and matching trainers.

His Instagram feed is awash with videos flaunting his wealth to his millions of followers, shopping in luxury stores, and posing with lions and chimpanzees in private zoos.

What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Tips to keep your car cool
  • Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving
  • Park in shaded or covered areas
  • Add tint to windows
  • Wrap your car to change the exterior colour
  • Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture
  • Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat
While you're here
You might also like
World record transfers

1. Kylian Mbappe - to Real Madrid in 2017/18 - €180 million (Dh770.4m - if a deal goes through)
2. Paul Pogba - to Manchester United in 2016/17 - €105m
3. Gareth Bale - to Real Madrid in 2013/14 - €101m
4. Cristiano Ronaldo - to Real Madrid in 2009/10 - €94m
5. Gonzalo Higuain - to Juventus in 2016/17 - €90m
6. Neymar - to Barcelona in 2013/14 - €88.2m
7. Romelu Lukaku - to Manchester United in 2017/18 - €84.7m
8. Luis Suarez - to Barcelona in 2014/15 - €81.72m
9. Angel di Maria - to Manchester United in 2014/15 - €75m
10. James Rodriguez - to Real Madrid in 2014/15 - €75m

Updated: December 24, 2025, 3:07 AM
DubaiCrimeUAE