Taylor Swift wears $11,000 diamond ring by Lebanese designer Selim Mouzannar at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift stepped out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night, where she left with seven awards including Coveted Artist of the ⁠Year and Best Pop Album.

Swift, 36, wore a custom mint green look by New York brand Wiederhoeft, accessorising it with several pieces of glittering jewellery.

As well as her Kindred Lubeck engagement ring, Swift wore a standout piece by French-Lebanese designer Selim Mouzannar on the ring finger of her right hand. The 18k rose gold and diamond design is called the Beirut Rosace ring. It features a cluster of three floral diamonds and is currently available on the brand's website for $11,070.

Selim Mouzannar describes the pieces as “handmade” in its Beirut workshop, adding the caveat: “As a result, carat weight and stone quantities may differ slightly from one creation to the next.”

Swift wore the Beirut Rosace ring. Photo: Selim Mouzannar Info

This is not the first time Swift has worn a design by a Lebanese designer. Elie Saab, Reem Acra and Zuhair Murad are go-tos for the singer, who relied on the Lebanese couturiers to create several looks for her Eras Tour dates. The singer wore a Reem Acra bridesmaid dress to her friend's wedding in 2016, and has worn Azzi & Osta as well as sporting a Selim Mouzannar Kastak necklace in the past.

For the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift paired the Selim Mouzannar ring with a stack of rings by L'Dezen by Payal Shah and a Spinelli Kilcollin tennis bracelet. She also wore a Nak Armstrong diamond ear cuff and Dena Kemp two-tone tourmaline drop earrings.

Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award from Alysa Liu at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Reuters Info

Swift attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards with fiance, American football player Travis Kelce.

She dominated the night, winning seven ​trophies for her recent release The Life of a Showgirl.

In one of her moments on stage at the Dolby Theatre in ⁠Los Angeles, Swift encouraged artists to give themselves time to learn a ​craft ⁠without seeking immediate feedback ‌on the internet. The singer said she had spent “thousands of hours” ​as a teenager playing her guitar, writing songs, making mistakes and learning from them in private.

“I'm a firm believer that anything you feed your mind, it will internalise, and anything you feed the internet, it will attempt to kill,” she said as she held the Album of the Year trophy. “And I don't want that for your dreams.”

She also took home Song of the Year and Best Music Video awards for The Fate of Ophelia.

Swift told the crowd that The Life of a Showgirl was ​inspired by the ‌positivity she felt from fans on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“The album came ⁠out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong ⁠and confident and free. And so I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling,” Swift said.

Her life with Kelce provides similar energy, Swift said. “So thanks ​for all the vibes,” she said to the NFL star, who was seated in the front row wearing a brown leather jacket. The pair announced their engagement in August.

Reuters contributed to this report