Arab designers who could design Taylor Swift's wedding dress

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could be set to marry this weekend, with speculation mounting that the couple will tie the knot on Friday at New York's famous Madison Square Garden, although neither has publicly confirmed the reports.

If the rumours prove true, the ceremony is likely to become one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings in recent years. As fans await official confirmation, attention has already turned to what Swift might wear for the occasion.

The couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, with a joint Instagram post that read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," alongside images of Kelce's proposal.

In those images, Swift wore a striped Ralph Lauren dress that reportedly sold out online within minutes, while Kelce proposed with an old-mine brilliant-cut diamond ring designed by New York jewellery designer Kindred Lubeck.

While no details of the wedding have been confirmed, that has not stopped fashion enthusiasts from speculating about which designer Swift might choose for her bridal gown. Here are some of the regional and international names we think could be in the running.

Lebanese designers

Elie Saab

Taylor Swift wore a nude Elie Saab gown to play Tampa during her Eras Tour. Getty Images Info

Elie Saab has long been a go-to designer for singers. The Lebanese designer has a solid reputation for dressing big-name stars on the red carpet and brides around the world. Notably, he has dressed the brides of two of his sons at their high-profile weddings.

Swift relied on the Lebanese couturier to create several looks for her Eras Tour dates. To play in Tampa, for example, she wore a romantic nude look with a crystal-strewn bodice and fabric flowers scattered across the skirt.

Looking at Saab's autumn 2025 bridal line, one sees a similar gown. Described as a strapless ballgown, the look is fully embroidered, with a "delicate vine of flowers and dimensional organza leaves that bring sculptural depth to the silhouette". It is completed with an embroidered tulle veil.

Reem Acra

Taylor Swift wore Reem Acra on the opening night of the European leg of her Eras Tour. Getty Images Info

Lebanese-American designer Reem Acra is another of Swift's firm favourites. The designer created several of the dresses she wore during the Speak Now set of her Eras Tour, as well as the lilac tulle look seen on the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album cover.

The singer also wore a Reem Acra bridesmaid dress to her friend's wedding in 2016.

A bridal gown by Reem Acra, featuring delicate tulle and embroidery. Photo: Reem Acra Info

In the Bows and Roses bridal collection by the New York designer, there is a similar look, with a tulle skirt, a defined waist and a discreet scattering of floral embroidery around the hips. The dress is finished with lace-capped sleeves.

Reem Acra is headquartered in New York, which could make the label an attractive and handy option for the singer.

Azzi & Osta

Taylor Swift in a gold and silver Azzi & Osta design for her Karma music video. YouTube / Taylor Swift Info

Another Lebanese brand that Swift has been loyal to in the past is Azzi & Osta. The label dressed the singer in a form-fitting gold and silver couture look for the music video for Karma, released in May 2023.

With a drape detail at the neckline and a large side split, the dress looked dramatic yet ethereal.

In their bridal collection, the designer duo has several form-fitting looks in a similar vein, including one look from 2023 with a strapless sculpted dress with a cutaway bodice that reveals a lace panel.

Zuhair Murad

Taylor Swift on stage during the Eras Tour wearing a Zuhair Murad creation. Getty Images Info

Zuhair Murad is another name clearly held in high regard, with Swift wearing several of his designs over the years.

She wore a fitted, embellished Zuhair Murad look to the 2012 Grammy Awards. As part of her Eras Tour, she wore a blue fringed bodysuit as one of the Midnights-era looks during the European leg of the tour.

In the romantic gown realm, she also turned to the Lebanese designer to create a Speak Now dress, complete with a full skirt and intricate starburst sequins.

As part of his autumn 2025 bridal collection, Murad has a look featuring the same starburst beadwork. A more fitted design, with a full overskirt, the gown features a bodice, skirt and overskirt, all of which are covered in starburst silver-and-white beading.

International designers

Schiaparelli

Taylor Swift wore a white Schiaparelli look to the 66th Grammy Awards in February 2024. Getty Images Info

Swift will also have the choice of many international designers.

She is known for dressing for each of her eras, which correspond with her album releases. Her most recent release, The Tortured Poets Department, brought with it a wardrobe of dramatic white gowns on and off the stage.

For the 2024 Grammy Awards, she wore an off-white Schiaparelli haute couture gown, which was custom-made with a draped bustier and finished with long black opera gloves.

Vivienne Westwood

Taylor Swift wore custom Vivienne Westwood to play The Tortured Poets Department set during the Eras Tour. Getty Images Info

To add The Tortured Poets Department set to her Eras tour, Swift turned to Vivienne Westwood to create several custom looks. She debuted the designs in Paris in May last year, with a gown featuring a tight corseted bodice and draped skirts inscribed with the lyrics, "I love you, it’s ruining my life" from the single Fortnight. The look was finished with a three-row orb-detail choker in black agate.

In the past year, she has worn a number of corseted Vivienne Westwood outfits for public appearances. Notable looks include a red sequinned mini for the 2025 Grammy Awards in February and several pieces worn to attend Kansas City Chiefs American football games to cheer on Kelce.

Oscar de la Renta

Swift in a Oscar de la Renta dress for the premiere of the film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles in October 2023. Reuters Info

Another strong contender is the American brand Oscar de la Renta, which has dressed the singer several times. As well as creating short, beaded tour looks, Oscar de la Renta designed the quilted, appliqué cornflower-blue gown Swift wore for the premiere of her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The dress is very similar to several bridal looks by the same label.

If Swift chooses to marry in Oscar de la Renta, she is in good company, as the same designer was chosen by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney when she married actor George Clooney in 2014.

Ralph Lauren

Swift has become synonymous with the image of the "all-American" girl, so it stands to reason that she might choose Ralph Lauren, a truly all-American brand, to design her wedding dress.

For the engagement, she wore a striped summer dress by Ralph Lauren, which has dressed several celebrities for their weddings in the past. Notable Ralph Lauren brides of recent years include Priyanka Chopra, Lily Collins and Naomi Biden, granddaughter of former US president Joe Biden.