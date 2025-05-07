Could Amal Clooney be barred from US due to ICC sanctions?

A human rights group has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration that challenges the executive order calling for sanctions on the International Criminal Court, saying the order unfairly targets lawyers, such as Amal Clooney, involved in ensuring accountability for war crime and other abuses.

Ms Clooney, an international human rights lawyer and wife of actor George Clooney, could find herself unable to enter the US due to the executive order.

Human Rights First, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of ICC trial lawyer Eric Iverson, violates the First Amendment to the US Constitution and puts lawyers at risk of criminal prosecution or steep civil financial penalties.

The executive order, issued in February, states that the court "has engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel". It did not name the targets of the sanctions at the time, but said it would deny visas and issue sanctions against the assets of ICC officials and their families.

The ICC's lead prosecutor Karim Khan last May issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant, in addition to Hamas leaders, over the war in Gaza.

British-Lebanese barrister Ms Clooney, who co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice, was part of a panel of advisers Mr Khan consulted before seeking the arrest warrants. She is a long-time human rights lawyer who was named Time's Woman of the Year in 2022.

“These sanctions are not only an attack on international justice—they’re an attack on the rule of law and those who dedicate their lives to upholding it,” said Uzra Zeya, president and chief executive of Human Rights First, which filed the suit on behalf of

The Financial Times reported last month that the UK Foreign Office had warned senior British lawyers they are at risk due to the sanctions because of advice they provided to the ICC on the Israel case.

In May 2024, Ms Clooney and the other members of the panel released a statement through the Times in which they stated there were “reasonable grounds” to believe Mr Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar bore criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and Israel. Mr Sinwar was killed in an Israeli strike in October.

It is unclear how Ms Clooney's financial assets may be affected if she is included in the sanction. It is difficult to say what kind of visa Ms Clooney holds, but it can be assumed that she holds one that allows her to live and work in the US. As she is married to an American citizen - actor Clooney - she could have permanent residency, also known as a green card.

The National has contacted the White House for comment.

