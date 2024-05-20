Netanyahu and Sinwar arrest warrants sought at ICC

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

There are "reasonable grounds" to believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

In a statement issued on Monday, Karim Khan said he is also seeking arrest warrants for leaders of Hamas.

Mr Khan said that he believes Mr Netanyahu's defence minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders - Yahya Sinwar, the Head of Hamas; Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, Hamas's Commander in Chief; and Ismail Haniyeh, Head of Hamas Political Bureau are all also responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

A panel of ICC judges will consider whether or not to accept the application.

Speaking of the Israeli actions, Mr Khan said in a statement that “the effects of the use of starvation as a method of warfare, together with other attacks and collective punishment against the civilian population of Gaza are acute, visible and widely known. ... They include malnutrition, dehydration, profound suffering and an increasing number of deaths among the Palestinian population, including babies, other children, and women.”

He added: “We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to sate policy.

“These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day.”

Of the Hamas actions on October 7, he said that he saw for himself "the devastating scenes of these attacks and the profound impact of the unconscionable crimes charged in the applications filed today. Speaking with survivors, I heard how the love within a family, the deepest bonds between a parent and a child, were contorted to inflict unfathomable pain through calculated cruelty and extreme callousness. These acts demand accountability.”

A Hamas official said the ICC'S decision "equates the victim with the executioner" and encourages Israel to "continue its war of extermination".

Last week, Israel defended its attack on the south of Gaza against claims of genocide, telling the UN’s highest court that any state would do the same.

Denying a claim by South Africa that Rafah is the “endgame” of Gaza’s destruction, Israel said it entered the city to bring down a “military stronghold for Hamas”.

It told the International Court of Justice it wishes no harm to Palestinian civilians and that Hamas militants were responsible for the war's "suffering and pain".

The Israeli government had been worried about possible arrest warrants for its leadership and the US has been publicly opposed to the ICC investigation.

“We’ve been really clear about the ICC investigation — we do not support it,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last month. “We don’t believe that they have the jurisdiction.”

The ICC investigates and tries individuals charged with genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

Israel has not ratified the ICC’s statute and doesn’t recognize its jurisdiction. The “State of Palestine” has been a member of the court since 2015. The US has also never been a party to the ICC.

The ICC has been investigating the actions of Israeli and Palestinian authorities since 2014.

Last year, the court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine, a move that was dismissed by the Kremlin.

This is a developing story ...