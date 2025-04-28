How many executive orders has Trump signed and which ones affect the Middle East?

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has signed more than 130<b> </b>executive orders since taking office on January 20. His orders, more than any other president has signed in their first 100 days, are an attempt to advance his “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/23/pastor-sean-moon-rod-of-iron-maga/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/23/pastor-sean-moon-rod-of-iron-maga/">Make America Great Again</a>” agenda and reverse policies introduced by previous administrations. Mr Trump signed 220 executive orders over the course of his first four-year term. His predecessor – and successor – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden">Joe Biden</a> signed 162. Meanwhile, Mr Trump has signed only five bills sent to him by Congress into law. The National looks at some of the most significant foreign policy orders orders <b>America First Policy Directive to the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/marco-rubio-reveals-plan-to-overhaul-bloated-us-state-department/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/marco-rubio-reveals-plan-to-overhaul-bloated-us-state-department/"><b>Secretary of State</b></a><b> </b> This order directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "champion core American interests" and always put the US first. It also directs him to bring the department in line with the Trump administration's agenda. Mr Rubio has ordered a slimming down of the "bloated" department and announced the closing of scores of offices that do not align with the administration's agenda. <b>Unleashing </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/02/20/trumps-energy-expansion-plan-faces-major-obstacles-including-his-own-policies/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/02/20/trumps-energy-expansion-plan-faces-major-obstacles-including-his-own-policies/"><b>American Energy</b></a> This order calls for the "energy exploration and production on Federal lands and waters" as well as ensuring US energy independence. While the US is a net exporter of oil, it still imports large amounts of petroleum from other countries, in particular Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Brazil. <b>Realigning the US Refugee Admissions Programme </b> This order froze refugee resettlement, as the US does not have the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants. The administration has also terminated or will allow to expire protected status for people from several countries. There are concerns that Mr Trump will once again enact the so-called Muslim ban that would block citizens of Muslim-majority countries from coming to the US. <b>Re-evaluating and Realigning </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/24/state-department-freezing-almost-all-foreign-aid-reports-say/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/24/state-department-freezing-almost-all-foreign-aid-reports-say/"><b>US Foreign Aid</b></a> This order effectively froze all US foreign aid and initiated the dissolution of USAID, the agency primarily responsible for distributing assistance worldwide, including in countries in the Middle East. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/04/us-redesignates-houthis-as-foreign-terrorist-organisation/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/04/us-redesignates-houthis-as-foreign-terrorist-organisation/"><b>Designation of Ansar Allah</b></a><b> [the Yemeni Houthis] as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation</b> This order reinstates the designation of Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organisation, which was rolled back under the Biden administration. It freezes Houthi assets in the US and bars members of the organisation from entering the country. <b>The Iron Dome for America</b> This order is part of Mr Trump's "peace through strength" policy and calls for the construction of a "next-generation missile defence shield", similar to the one possessed by Israel. <b>Additional Measures to </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/29/pro-palestinian-visas-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/29/pro-palestinian-visas-trump/"><b>Combat Anti-Semitism</b></a> This order states the administration will "prosecute, remove or otherwise hold to account" those involved in anti-Semitic activity. It comes after a wave of pro-Palestine protests on university campuses across the country last year. Many in Mr Trump's Republican Party accused the student protesters of being infiltrated by Hamas and spreading hate against the Jewish community. <b>Withdrawing the US from, and Ending Funding to Certain UN Organisations and Reviewing US Support to All International Organisations</b> This order accuses some UN agencies of drifting "from this mission and instead act contrary to the interests of the United States while attacking our allies and propagating anti-Semitism". It calls for a review of US membership in Unesco, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the agency for Palestinian refugees. <b>Imposing </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/06/trump-sanctions-icc/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/06/trump-sanctions-icc/"><b>Sanctions on the International Criminal Court</b></a> This order comes after the court - to which the US is not a signatory - issued arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister and his defence minister at the time amid the Gaza war. The US is under ICC investigation over alleged war crimes committed during its invasion of Afghanistan. <b>Regulating Imports with a </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/14/poor-countries-should-be-exempt-from-us-reciprocal-tariffs-says-un/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/14/poor-countries-should-be-exempt-from-us-reciprocal-tariffs-says-un/"><b>Reciprocal Tariff</b></a><b> to Rectify Trade Practices that Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual US Goods Trade Deficits</b> This order established a blanket 10 per cent tariff on all US trading partners, with Syria, Israel, Iraq and other Middle East countries hit with additional levies. Mr Trump paused the tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for negotiations to take place.