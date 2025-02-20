President Donald Trump proposed cutting taxes for US oil and gas producers and allow companies to expense 100 per cent of investments in domestic factory construction and other capital expenditure. AP
President Donald Trump proposed cutting taxes for US oil and gas producers and allow companies to expense 100 per cent of investments in domestic factory construction and other capital expenditure. AP

Business

Trump's energy expansion plan faces major obstacles, including his own policies

US President proposed cutting taxes for US oil and gas producers at FII in Miami

John Benny

February 20, 2025