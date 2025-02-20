President Donald Trump has upended longstanding US policy on Gaza and Ukraine. Getty Images / AFP
President Donald Trump has upended longstanding US policy on Gaza and Ukraine. Getty Images / AFP

News

US

One month of US foreign policy under Trump leaves as many questions as answers

President has upended decades of foreign policy norms in the Middle East in just 30 days

Willy Lowry
Willy Lowry
Washington

February 20, 2025