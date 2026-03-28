Five injured by debris from intercepted Iranian missile in Abu Dhabi

Five people were injured by debris in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad) on Saturday morning after an Iranian ballistic missile was intercepted.

Authorities said minor to moderate injuries were sustained by five Indian nationals “following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.”

Two fires were sparked by the debris that landed in the Kezad area on Saturday morning, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Eight civilians have died and more than 170 have been injured since the Iranian attacks on the UAE began on February 28.

Iran has fired more than 370 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and more than 1830 drones on the UAE.

The eight civilian deaths were citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine and India. Two Emirati helicopter pilots from the UAE armed forces and a Moroccan civilian contractor have also been killed in the Iranian attacks.

Safety alerts were issued early on Saturday in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“UAE air defence and fighters are engaging in incoming missiles and UAV threat from Iran. The Ministry of Defence asserts the sounds heard are the result of air defence systems engaging missile and the fighters are intercepting cruise missiles and UAVs. The public are requested to adhere to safety and security instructions issued,” the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

People were alerted to stay in a safe place and stay clear of windows, doors and open areas due to the missile threat.

“Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building,” the Ministry of Interior’s safety alert said.

A message saying the situation was safe was sent out later in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Police have also warned people not to touch or photograph debris due to the risks posed by projectiles.

“For your safety, do not approach, touch, or photograph any debris or objects that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions and allow the relevant authorities to assess the situation,” police have cautioned.

“While some objects may appear harmless, interacting with them may pose safety risks. Your security is our happiness.”