Two people killed by falling debris after Iranian missile intercepted in Abu Dhabi

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Two people were killed and three injured in Abu Dhabi on Thursday after debris fell following the interception of a ballistic missile strike launched by Iran.

The incident on Sweihan Road also damaged a number of vehicles, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said. The two victims have not yet been identified.

The incident brings the UAE death toll in the war to 11, including two Armed Forces helicopter pilots martyred in an accident and a contractor for the Emirati military martyred in Bahrain.

Three safety alerts warning of missile and drone threats from Iran were earlier sent out to mobile phones on Thursday.

The notices were issued at about 3am, 8.10am and 10.10am by the Ministry of Interior and urged the public to take shelter while the country's defence systems dealt with the air strikes.

The UAE has faced a daily barrage of missile and drone attacks from Iran since the war broke out.

Iran has targeted the Emirates and other Gulf states in retaliation to a joint attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28.

As of Wednesday, the Emirates had responded to 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,815 drones.

UAE leadership has consistently called for a halt to military escalation and has stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue to secure a solution to the hostilities.