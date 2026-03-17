Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

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Flights to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi have gradually resumed following a temporary closure of the UAE's airspace on Tuesday morning.

The General Civil Aviation Authority had earlier announced a "temporary and partial closure" of the airspace to ensure the safety of flights amid ongoing attacks from Iran.

The decision to partially close the airspace was taken "as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews, and safeguarding the UAE’s territory, amid rapidly evolving regional security developments," the authority said.

Several flights due to arrive at DXB on Tuesday morning were delayed. Affected flights included flydubai's FZ648 from Addis Ababa, FZ8370 from Dhaka, FZ808 from Jeddah, FZ1604 from Langkawi, FZ144 from Amman and FZ574 from Kathmandu, among others.

Emirates flights affected included EK367 from Taipei, EK303 from Shanghai, EK649 from Colombo, EK096 from Rome, EK182 from Brussels and EK032 from London.

Departing flights from DXB were also impacted, including Emirates' EK161 to Dublin, EK039 to Birmingham, EK073 to Paris, EK805 to Jeddah and EK 751 to Casablanca.

At Zayed International Airport, several departing flights were also cancelled on Tuesday morning, including IndiGo's 6E1409 bound for Bangalore and 6E1412 to Chennai, Pakistan International Airline's PK264 bound for Lahore, Gulf Air's GF541 to Bahrain, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's 3L020 to Kuwait.

Cancelled Etihad Airways flights include EY593 to Tel Aviv, EY727 to Addis Ababa, EY692 to Muscat and EY412 to Phuket.

Arriving flights impacted on Tuesday morning at Zayed International were Pakistan International Airlines' PK263 from Lahore, Akasa Air's QP586 from Kochi and Egypt Air's MS916 from Cairo.

Etihad's EY048 from Dublin, EY844 from Moscow Sheremetyevo, EY042 from Amsterdam and EY076 from Manchester were also cancelled.

Operations at DXB were temporarily suspended on Monday as a precautionary measure due to a fire resulting from a “drone-related incident”. Dozens of flights were diverted or cancelled as a result, with some aircraft rerouted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and one Emirates flight, EK421 from Perth, even landing in Abu Dhabi.

Emirates said on Monday it was operating a "reduced flight schedule" and urged travellers to continue to check their flight status, even after they've checked in.

DXB also urged travellers to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates. “Further updates will be shared as they become available,” it posted on X.