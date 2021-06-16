Coronavirus: UAE records 2,011 new infections as doses administered pass 14 million

The UAE reported 2,0 11 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began to 603,961

A further 1,976 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 583,115.

Four more patients died of Covid-19 in the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 1,738.

The number of active cases in the UAE is 19,108.

The figures came after another 227,684 tests were carried out, with more then 54 million undertaken so far.

Widespread testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives are integral to the UAE curbing the pandemic.

Authorities have administered more than 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses – more than 142 doses per 100 people.

Meanwhile, UAE authorities on Tuesday said new strains of Covid-19 pose a high risk to society, particularly to unvaccinated people.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the state health sector, said those who had not yet been inoculated were at high risk of contracting the virus.

A national committee is studying the mutations, monitoring them daily and examining the efficacy of the vaccines on them, Dr Al Hosani said.

The government is urging all residents, especially the elderly and chronically ill, to receive a third vaccine shot as a booster.

It came on the same day that Abu Dhabi's new Covid-19 green pass system went live at public venues across the capital.

The safety measures require people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn – the UAE's test and tracing app – to gain entry to places such as parks, beaches, malls, hotels and large supermarkets.

Abu Dhabi is also trialling the use of handheld scanners to test drivers for signs of Covid-19.

Authorities are testing new high-tech scanning technology for use at entry points to the emirate and at public places in the capital.

The devices will be tested in several areas, including Yas Island and certain entry and exit points in Mussaffah.