Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE resilience and solidarity in face of Covid-19 threat

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hailed the UAE's decades-long investment in its infrastructure for helping it weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic and emerge a more resilient nation.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said the rise of the virus across the globe was "one of the biggest challenges humanity has faced in its known history".

Sheikh Mohammed's remarks came in the Emirate's Groups annual report, as he praised the public and private sector for its robust robust to the wide-ranging challenges of coronavirus.

"We have been tested in our ability to deal with this unforeseen situation, but we have emerged out of it tougher," said Sheikh Mohammed stated, in remarks carried by state news agency Wam.

"In many ways, the UAE has proved to be one of best prepared countries to deal with this pandemic.

"Not only have we effectively safeguarded the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents, we have also weathered the economic impact of the crisis.

"The investments we made over the last few decades to create a world-leading infrastructure, thanks to the vision of our founding fathers, combined with our robust institutions and public services, have enabled us to counter the Covid-19 challenge."

Sheikh Mohammed praised all sections of society for coming together to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

"The joint efforts of the public and private sectors in mounting a strong healthcare response is one of the examples of this spirit of solidarity," he said.

He said the Dubai government had placed a high priority on delivering support to businesses to ease pressures brought on the outbreak.

"Going ahead, we continue to remain committed to helping all sectors in recovering on a solid footing.

Rapid action key to Covid-19 fight

"Amidst the pandemic, our model for finding solutions to challenges has been marked by co-operation, humanitarian values and rapid action."

Sheikh Mohammed stressed how the aviation and logistics industry had helped stage a recovery from turbulent times.

"The response of Dubai’s aviation and logistics industry leaders to the disruption caused by Covid-19 is a key example of our nation’s ability to rise to the challenge in these testing times," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Working unitedly, they have been quick to use their global capabilities not only to facilitate the rapid distribution of vaccines in the country but also send relief and humanitarian aid to developing nations."

He pinpointed the pivotal role played in the economy by Emirates.

"Emirates Group actively contributes to Dubai’s economic success and is central to our future growth and prosperity. I am confident the Group will continue its role as a world leading organisation shaping the future of global aviation, while also furthering the UAE’s vision and aspirations."

Celebrating a golden era

Sheikh Mohammed looked ahead to what will be a landmark second half of the year for the Emirates, highlighted by its Golden Jubilee celebrations in December.

"The UAE will mark 50 years of nationhood in December 2021. Growing from a modest regional trading post to a nation that sent the Arab world’s first space mission to Mars, the UAE’s development has been truly extraordinary.

"I look forward to our country achieving greater successes and accelerating our progress on the ambitious path set by our founding leaders. Their vision to drive human advancement and create a better world for future generations continues to inspire us."