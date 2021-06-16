Supermarket giant Lulu to offer free on-site PCR testing at Abu Dhabi malls

A major retailer plans to roll out free on-site PCR testing for residents at a number of its malls in Abu Dhabi within days.

After the green pass system went live at public venues across the capital on Tuesday, Lulu Group said it was working to set up weekly testing spaces inside its malls.

Speaking to The National, V Nandakumar, communications director of the Lulu Group, said the PCR tests will be free-of-charge and available by appointment-only.

“The Al Hosn green pass system was activated yesterday so we wanted to add a service that would lessen the burden for our customers,” he said.

We think it will ease the financial side of having to pay for regular testing V Nandakumar, Lulu Group

“The validity of the green pass is 30 days for fully vaccinated residents so the plan is to conduct weekly testing, for example every Wednesday, so if shoppers are nearing their 30-day expiry, they can get it done then and there.

“We think it will ease the financial side of having to pay for regular testing and it will also mean our customers do not have to travel to a specific site to get the PCR test done."

Mr Nandakumar said the company was in talks with a health service provider and confirmed that the service would go live within “the next few days”.

With about 12 malls located in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, the group plans to introduce testing stations at its major venues including Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall and Khalidiya Mall in the city, as well as Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall and Forsan Central Mall on the outskirts.

بدء تطبيق نظام المرور الأخضر باستخدام تطبيق الحصن للدخول إلى أماكن محددة في الإمارة، مما يعزز الإجراءات الاحترازية للحفاظ على الصحة والسلامة العامة. يظهر المرور الأخضر في تطبيق الحصن بعد الحصول على نتيجة سلبية لفحص مسحة الأنف PCR ولمدة محددة وفقاً للفئات الستة لحالة التطعيم. pic.twitter.com/Z0v4ybqo02 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 15, 2021

“We are still fine tuning the main details but the plan is to have all day testing, one day a week, in select malls,” he said.

“We will adhere to all the strict Covid-19 guidelines and plan to manage the daily testing numbers, and social distancing, by introducing appointments.

“They can be booked on the Lulu mobile application and on other Lulu platforms. We will announce full details soon and look forward to offering this free-of-charge service to our customers.”

Under new rules introduced by the government on Tuesday, people in Abu Dhabi have to prove they have been screened for Covid-19 to visit many public places in the city including malls, public parks, beaches and gyms.

Under the green pass system, visitors will be asked to show their status on the Al Hosn app before entering different venues.

To obtain a green pass people must be vaccinated and/or tested for Covid-19.

If you are fully vaccinated for at least 28 days and have a negative PCR test, your green pass will be active for 30 days.

For those who received their second dose less than 28 days earlier, a negative PCR test result will give green status for 14 days.

For people who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment, a negative PCR test result will give green status for seven days.

The same rules apply for people who are medically exempt from getting the vaccine.

People who are not vaccinated but have a negative PCR test will get green status for three days only.

Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 green pass system launched - in pictures