What International Nurses Day means during the coronavirus crisis

Today, we mark two centuries since the birth of Florence Nightingale, a British medical trainer and statistician. Having founded the world's first secular nursing school in London, she is widely recognised as the founder of modern nursing.

Nightingale’s birthday is also commemorated as International Nurses Day – an occasion that comes this year amidst an unprecedented global health crisis.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has placed immense pressure on medical staff the world over. Nurses, along with other health practitioners, have had to treat patients infected with the highly contagious disease while continuing to provide regular care for those suffering from other medical conditions – all while trying to keep themselves and their families safe from Covid-19.

The general public everywhere has been extremely supportive of essential workers and medical staff. Some have hosted fundraisers for institutions such as the NHS in the UK, while others continue to cheer and clap for hospital employees every evening. For nurses, widespread public support and recognition have always been overdue. Many wrongly view the work of nurses as secondary to that of doctors, but nursing staff form an integral part of the medical system, and without them patient care would fall far short of the essential medical care around the world.

In the UAE, nursing staff have long been recognised as an integral to hospital care and well-being. Now, during the coronavirus outbreak, their work is more vital than ever. As the pandemic continues to spread, the need for nurses continues to rise. More than 60 trained nurses were flown from India to Dubai this week, with more expected to arrive soon as part of a bilateral agreement.

Importantly, UAE has also supplied all nurses with personal protective equipment, enabling carry on with their life-saving work without additional fears for their safety.

Quote If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is not to take anyone for granted, especially essential workers like nurses

Around the world, however, too many hospitals have suffered from massive PPE shortages, leaving medical staff exposed to the coronavirus, and putting their families at risk of infection. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose city has been an epicentre for the virus in the US, has criticised the country’s coronavirus action plan for failing to provide much-needed financial support for essential workers. “You want to say thank you?” he asked in a message addressed to the Federal Government, “provide the funding, not just the applause.”

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is not to take anyone for granted, especially essential workers like nurses risking their lives for us. Others who are less visible like delivery drivers and waste collectors have been vital in providing for societies. And among medical staff, nurses, paramedics and doctors alike are crucial in the fights against Covid-19. Let us pay thanks to nurses on their dedicated day, and salute their efforts – especially in times of crisis – in helping us to heal.

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Price, base: Dh132,000 Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

