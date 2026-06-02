Italy and the UAE show that friendships are forged in times of uncertainty

On Italy’s Republic Day, we celebrate the enduring principles that emerged from the ashes of the Second World War and were enshrined in our Constitution: human dignity, solidarity among nations and peoples, and the unequivocal repudiation of war. These values guide Italy’s role in the world and are deeply reflected in the friendship that unites Italy and the UAE.

This is a friendship that, at a time when the international system is under growing strain, has grown even stronger.

This year marked a historic milestone with the state visit to the UAE by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella – the first ever by an Italian head of state. A year after the first state visit to Italy by an Emirati President, Mr Mattarella’s journey to Abu Dhabi and Dubai conveyed a message of exceptional trust and great political maturity reached by our bilateral relations.

Play 00:18 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Italian Prime Minister Meloni discuss Iran war impact

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic. Thanks to the efforts and vision of the postwar generations, Italy and Europe are safer, richer and more peaceful than ever before in our history. However, this success does have a downside. As we have had those 80 years of peace, we have started taking peace for granted.

The unprovoked and unjustified aggression perpetrated by Iran against the UAE is a stark reminder of how quickly stability and prosperity can come under threat. It is correct to say that this illegal aggression has changed the dynamics in the Gulf, all the more so because the UAE had consistently pursued dialogue with Iran, extending an economic and diplomatic hand to Tehran and making every effort to avert escalation until the very last moment.

Even in difficult times, however, there are good things. Emiratis and Italians share a timeless saying: a true friend reveals himself in times of need. In the most challenging period, Italy stood firmly alongside the UAE by conveying an immediate message of tangible solidarity and closeness.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the first leader of the G7/G20 countries to come to the UAE during the conflict. Her visit was followed by those of Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Salvatore Caiata, chairman of the Italy–UAE Friendship Committee in the Italian Parliament.

Italy has also acted together with its European partners, the G7 and multilateral organisations to condemn Iran’s attacks. Such attacks have been recognised by UN Security Council Resolution 2817, co-sponsored by our country, as a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

Our friendship and support for the UAE are confirmed every day by 600 Italian companies that have chosen this country as their second home. They have decided to stay here, maintaining their investments and creating new opportunities in a nation that stands as a global model of coexistence and offers a uniquely business-friendly environment.

These Italian companies’ choice is a clear sign of confidence in the UAE’s economic system, built on a shared entrepreneurial mindset shaped by centuries of commercial exchange. From ancient spice routes to today’s global markets, Italians and Emiratis have traded not only goods, but also ideas and expertise. Italian diplomacy is focused on further enhancing business and trade between our countries.

Throughout the conflict, the Italian embassy never closed its offices. Our doors remained open, supporting Italian citizens and companies. Future generations of Emiratis may well read in their history books that, in this moment of truth, Italy and the UAE turned out to be true friends.

Quote On Italy's Republic Day, we celebrate the enduring principles that emerged from the ashes of the Second World War and were enshrined in our Constitution

This friendship is also increasingly reflected in our economic and technological partnership. From artificial intelligence to aerospace, from advanced manufacturing to energy transition, Italy and the UAE are building together the foundations of a new era of co-operation. Rome and Abu Dhabi are partners of choice in ambitious space initiatives, from the UAE’s SAR satellite constellation programme to the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, as well as in AI projects and data centres.

However, the relationship between Italians and Emiratis goes far beyond economics. It is also deeply rooted in traditional values – above all, in the central role of the family. This principle is enshrined in our Constitution, which recognises the family as a fundamental social institution and a central environment for personal development.

I truly appreciate President Sheikh Mohamed’s initiative to designate 2026 as the Year of the Family, reaffirming the pivotal role of families in building a cohesive and resilient society.

One last comment. The current regional crisis has reminded the world of a fundamental reality – that the destinies of Europe and the Gulf are profoundly intertwined. What happens in this region has immediate consequences for global trade, energy markets, supply chains and economic confidence far beyond the Middle East.

Previous slide Next slide President Sheikh Mohamed receives Italian President Sergio Mattarella before a meeting at Al Shati Palace, Abu Dhabi. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court Info

Mr Mattarella is greeted by the UAE President as he arrives for a state visit. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court Info

Mr Mattarella and Sheikh Mohamed shake hands. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court Info

The two leaders discussed bilateral co-operation and the UAE-Italy strategic partnership during their talks. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court Info

The talks were attended by senior UAE officials and members of Mr Mattarella's delegation. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court Info









Once the international community accepts that a single country can hold one of the world’s most strategic waterways hostage, the very foundations of international maritime security are placed at risk. This is why Italy attributes the utmost importance to the reopening and free navigation of the Strait of Hormuz. This is a stance that is fully consistent with Italy’s long-standing commitment to freedom of the seas.

This principle was underlined by the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani. He clearly stated that Italy is willing to take part, once the conflict has ended, in an international defensive coalition aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait.

Against this backdrop, the partnership between Rome and Abu Dhabi acquires an even broader significance. It is a shared commitment to stability, openness, moderation and responsible international engagement at a time when these values are increasingly under pressure.

Italy and the UAE are proving precisely that genuine partnerships are forged not only in times of prosperity, but above all in moments of uncertainty. It is through this spirit that our two countries are not merely facing today’s challenges. They will, as this year’s Republic Day motto goes, “emerge stronger, together”.