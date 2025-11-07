UAE's Year of the Family to address concern over declining birth rates

It has been announced that 2026 will be the Year of the Family in the UAE, after President Sheikh Mohamed declared that the next 12 months will be dedicated to promoting the national values of family growth and stability.

Like many nations, the UAE is facing challenges with declining birth rates and an ageing population, which could leave fewer citizens of working age to help drive the economy forward.

The Emirati birth rate declined by about 11 per cent between 2015 and 2022, government figures show. Like elsewhere in the Arab world, the average age of citizens is also rising, with the number of Emiratis aged 60 and above expected to increase from about 165,000 to 2 million by 2050. It is a trend of concern that has drawn a national response.

To promote awareness and celebrate family values, the government will launch initiatives and partnerships with citizens, residents and private companies.

The Year of the Family 2026 will align with the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which embodies a clear vision for the Emirati family to be the centre of development, social balance and sustainability.

“The National Family Growth Agenda 2031 represents a comprehensive national commitment that reflects the leadership’s solid belief that family is the centre of human development and driver of the nation’s progress,” said Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

“The agenda provides a comprehensive and well-structured strategic framework aimed at building stable, prosperous families and empowering them across social, economic, psychological, and educational dimensions.”

In a message posted on social media, President Sheikh Mohamed said family is a cornerstone of the community and the cradle of shared values and identity.

“The family’s growth and stability are a collective priority and a shared national responsibility,” he said.

Meanwhile, a national task force will focus on three priorities of developing policy and programmes to encourage family growth, as well as initiatives to raise awareness of good reproductive health.

Bolstering the family unit

Sana Suhail, Minister of Family, told The National in July that improving fertility rates in the Emirates is a major priority.

“Fertility rates are declining globally, and the UAE is not immune,” she said.

“But where others may see a looming challenge, we see a chance to lead – by placing family back at the centre of policy, in ways that are meaningful, modern, and uniquely preservative of our Emirati identity.”

This is now a “strategic priority” according to Ms Suhail, who added the first phase of a national assessment had been launched. Various government agencies are now involved in the creation of the strategy.

An annual focus

Thematic years were first introduced into the national agenda in 2015 with the Year of Innovation to drive the nation forward in an era of rapid technological growth.

That was followed by the years of Reading and Giving, and the Year of Zayed in 2018 to mark 100 years since the birth of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In 2019, the Year of Tolerance focused on religious understanding and included the historic visit of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church at the time.

The year also saw the signing of the Human Fraternity Document, inviting people of different faiths to unite and work together.

As the world plunged into turmoil with the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, twelve months later, 2020 was dedicated to the Emirates and planning for the next 50 years as the UAE marked its jubilee celebrations and the Year of the 50th in 2021.

To mark the UAE's hosting of the Cop28 UN climate change conference, two years ago, the years 2023 and 2024 were committed to themes of sustainability.

And while 2025's theme, the Year of Community, is in similar vein to the coming Year of the Family, next year promises a change in strategy and focus towards national priorities.

