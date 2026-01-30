We've never had it so good. Without exaggeration, Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s state visit to the UAE is the culmination of an extraordinary and unprecedented phase in Emirati-Italian relations.

The past 12 months have witnessed the security order of Europe, the Middle East and Africa come under huge pressure. In a world riven by conflicts, crises and economic uncertainty, the strategic partnership between the two countries conveys the opposite, and reassuring, message of predictability, stability and unity.

The first state visit by an Italian president to the UAE, after the first state visit by an Emirati president to Italy, last year, is therefore not just a historic event. It shows that, even in the most uncertain and fragile circumstances, institutions, people, companies and universities can benefit from a bilateral relationship rooted in mutual trust, shared values and deep respect.

So, while it is hard to predict what awaits the world this year, the intensity of the Italian-Emirati friendship, the many programmes developed together and the constructive meetings held by the Italian President with President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, lead to a positive conclusion: Italy and the UAE are champions of stability against the dangerous erosion of the international order. Together, they can make a difference and help stay the course for a better future.

Italy and the UAE understand each other well because they share a common history.

The route of spices was crossed for centuries by Italian and Arab merchants, trading goods, ideas and talents. At the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, where Mr Mattarella paid tribute to the ancient history of this young country, there is a Dutch version of a book written in 1590 by a Venetian merchant who came here to trade. At that time, there were no trade insurances, no Swift codes, no international arbitration mechanisms. At that time, the greatest strength of our traders was their ability to conclude contracts with partners based on mutual trust and respect.

That mutual trust and respect are still there in the relationship between Italy and the UAE.

Our bilateral collaboration is deeply rooted in the values of the past while looking forward to the prospects of the future. Actually, we are forging our future together. For example, Italy and the UAE are partners of choice in ambitious space initiatives, from the UAE National SAR Constellation programme to the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, as well as in artificial intelligence projects and AI-powered data centres.

Together, we are equipping our next generations with advanced tools to drive economic growth and enhance productivity. We are strengthening our competitive edge and preparing our societies for the many challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Moreover, at a time when global trade faces protectionist pressures, both our countries are committed to free trade and connectivity. We want to preserve economic openness while tariffs and supply chain disruptions are gaining ground. Italy was the first country to ask the European Commission to launch negotiations on a free trade agreement with the UAE. Now, after four rounds of talks, we hope that they could be soon finalised. A result that would unlock further prosperity for businesses and citizens alike, building on the growing presence of Italian nationals in this country.

This is what the dynamic Italian business community is asking for. Entrepreneurs and professionals, met by Mr Mattarella in Dubai, who have contributed to the doubling of Italian exports to the UAE in just a few years. As a matter of fact, Italy today exports to the Emirates more than it does to India or Brazil.

While the economic and political bond between Italy and the UAE is formidable, it is the invisible infrastructure of cultural and scientific exchange that gives our bilateral relations long-term resilience. These strong ties were underscored by Mr Mattarella’s meeting with Italian academics working in Emirati universities and research centres.

Culture is a primary tool of co-existence, dialogue and shared intellectual commitment – and therefore a foundation for mutual understanding and progress in any relationship. Even among nations. That is why Mr Mattarella paid also tribute to the far-sighted Emirati vision and investment in culture, by visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Zayed and Louvre museums.

Culture is also fundamental to achieve peace. To quote Mr Mattarella, “peace is a way of thinking: that of living with other people, respecting them, not presuming to impose one’s will, interests and dominion upon them”. However, the hatred spread by violent extremists and the risks of new conflicts tell us that we have to do more for peace. We need to encourage societies to mitigate confrontation in an environment where differences are respected. Too many walls of rivalry and fanatism have been built. It is time to build bridges of cultural dialogue and tolerance.

Mr Mattarella’s visit to the UAE, with his passage to the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, sends a powerful message: co-existence, respect and openness are not abstract ideals, but pillars of our policies. Driven by mutual trust and strong partnership, Italy and the UAE are committed to promoting these values, since they are the most effective antidote to the divisive agendas of our times.