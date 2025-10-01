Turbulence in the Asia-Pacific region's aviation sector has lessons for the Gulf

Few industries capture the spirit of globalisation as vividly as aviation. Yet the sector is facing a growing paradox. Demand is surging – particularly across the Asia-Pacific region where passenger volumes are expanding faster than almost anywhere else – while the supply of skilled labour is struggling to keep pace.
The consequences are already visible: aircraft grounded for lack of qualified engineers, flight delays attributed not only to weather or airspace restrictions but also to crew shortages, and airlines competing aggressively for talent in ways that drive up costs and strain margins.
For the Gulf, this challenge is not a distant warning – it is a present and pressing issue.
The region’s airlines and airports are positioning themselves at the forefront of global connectivity, with Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi among the busiest international hubs in the world. Ambitions to grow further – whether by expanding fleets, deepening intercontinental networks or investing in advanced air mobility – rest on one indispensable foundation: people. Without a resilient and future-ready workforce, even the most visionary strategies risk faltering.
Asia-Pacific’s labour strains illustrate how quickly growth can outpace human capital planning. According to the International Air Transport Association, the region will require nearly half a million new aviation professionals – pilots, cabin crew and maintenance engineers – over the next 20 years. Yet training pipelines remain underdeveloped, retirement rates are accelerating and the Covid-19 pandemic exodus of experienced staff has left deep scars. In some markets, attrition is compounded by competition from technology sectors offering higher wages or more predictable lifestyles.
This is not only a numbers problem but also a capability issue. Advanced aircraft systems demand new digital and technical competencies. Sustainability imperatives – such as sustainable aviation fuels and electric propulsion – will require expertise that sits at the intersection of aerospace engineering, data science and energy systems. Without sufficient investment in training, the skills gap will widen precisely at the moment when industry transformation is most urgent.
At first glance, Gulf carriers appear insulated. Flagship airlines offer competitive compensation, operate from high-quality hubs and retain global brand appeal. But beneath the surface, familiar warning signs are emerging. Flight schools in the region are operating near capacity, experienced crew are often poached by competitors in Asia or Europe, and the demographic composition of the workforce remains narrow. Reliance on expatriate labour – while historically effective – may expose vulnerabilities if other regions intensify recruitment or impose retention incentives on their own nationals.
Moreover, the Gulf’s ambitions are uniquely exposed. Large aircraft orders are in place, new terminal expansions are coming online and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 explicitly positions aviation as a driver of economic diversification. These strategies assume the availability of tens of thousands of skilled professionals. If Asia-Pacific’s experience is any guide, supply constraints can derail even the most carefully constructed growth narratives.
The Gulf has an opportunity not merely to avoid Asia-Pacific’s pitfalls but to set a global benchmark for workforce resilience.
Three imperatives stand out. First, invest in indigenous talent pipelines. Aviation academies and technical training centres need expansion on a scale commensurate with fleet growth. Partnerships with universities, scholarships for aviation degrees and early-stage Stem outreach will build a pipeline of local pilots, engineers and data specialists. Critically, training must evolve from traditional flight and maintenance curriculums towards digitally enabled, sustainability-focused programmes.
Second, focus on retention and employee experience. One lesson from the Asia-Pacific is that attrition is not driven by pay alone. Work-life balance, career progression and organisational culture play decisive roles. Structured career pathways, mental health support and recognition programmes can significantly improve retention. The Gulf’s carriers, already known for service excellence, can extend that ethos inward to their employees, making aviation a career of choice rather than a temporary stopover.
Third, embrace diversity as a strategic lever. Aviation remains male-dominated, particularly in technical and cockpit roles. Gender diversity is not simply a matter of equity – it directly expands the available talent pool. Targeted recruitment, mentorship networks and visible role models can accelerate change. In parallel, harnessing the potential of underrepresented nationalities within the Gulf can reduce overreliance on a narrow expatriate base.
Addressing workforce fatigue cannot rest with individual airlines alone. Regulators, educational institutions and private operators must act in concert. Governments can incentivise investment in training infrastructure, align visa policies with strategic labour needs and support research into future aviation skills. Airlines can collaborate on shared academies or simulator facilities to maximise capital efficiency. And the industry as a whole can launch awareness campaigns to elevate aviation as a prestigious and rewarding career path for Gulf youth.
The aviation industry often measures progress in terms of fleet size, route networks or passenger volumes. Yet the most decisive competitive advantage lies in something less tangible: the resilience, expertise and engagement of its people. The Asia-Pacific’s labour shortages should serve as a cautionary tale. The Gulf still has the time and resources to act decisively – by grooming local talent, investing in holistic training and broadening participation.
In doing so, the region can not only protect its aviation ambitions but also demonstrate that, in an industry built on technology and capital, it is ultimately human capital that determines who soars and who stalls.