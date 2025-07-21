How the Gulf could emerge as a global hub for wellness travel

The travel industry is undergoing a profound transformation. What was once a sector dominated by leisure, sightseeing and business conferences is now being reshaped by a more purposeful motivation: wellness.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism is set to more than double in value from $651 billion in 2022 to a projected $1.4 trillion by 2027, growing at a compound annual rate of 16.6 per cent. This is not a passing fad – it is a structural shift that signals how we, as a society, are redefining the value of travel.

At its core, wellness tourism is the intersection of travel and self-care. It spans far more than detox retreats or luxury spa getaways. Today’s wellness-seeking traveller is just as likely to be on a silent meditation retreat in Bhutan, as attending a biohacking clinic in Switzerland or participating in a movement-based therapy programme on the beaches of Oman. The motivations are varied and include mental resilience, physical renewal as well as emotional healing – but the economic impact is universally clear: wellness is now a defining force in global tourism.

This trend has been accelerated by several macro forces. First, the long tail of the Covid-19 pandemic has left a deep psychological imprint. The isolation, disruption and stress of those years have triggered a mass re-evaluation of lifestyle choices. Consumers are now allocating time and money towards experiences that offer restoration – not just recreation.

Second, demographic shifts are at play. Millennial and Gen Z travellers, who now form the bulk of global travel demand, prioritise holistic well-being as a central part of their identity. This is the first generation for whom vacationing and healing are not mutually exclusive. Finally, digitalisation has enabled travellers to discover, plan and access highly personalised wellness experiences at scale.

Hot air balloons soaring above the AlUla desert

The Middle East, and the Gulf in particular, is uniquely positioned to benefit from this surge.

The region has invested heavily in high-end hospitality infrastructure, but until recently, much of this was aimed at luxury leisure and business travel. The wellness economy presents a compelling adjacent growth opportunity. Destinations like AlUla in Saudi Arabia, the Hatta Mountains in the UAE and Oman’s Dhofar coast offer natural settings that are ideally suited for immersive wellness experiences. Coupled with strong air connectivity, an increasingly diversified hospitality sector and supportive policy environments, the Gulf could emerge as a global hub for wellness travel.

But capturing this opportunity will require more than beautiful resorts and Instagrammable yoga decks. The winners in this space will be those who take a systems-level view.

First, cross-sector collaboration is key – linking tourism boards, healthcare providers, tech firms and the hospitality sector to create integrated offerings. Second, data and personalisation will be critical. Wellness is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. Travellers expect experiences tailored to their biometric data, lifestyle habits and cultural context. Third, credibility matters. As wellness tourism grows, so too does scrutiny. Governments and operators must ensure that standards are rigorous, claims are evidence-based and that wellness does not become an empty marketing slogan.

At its core, wellness tourism is the intersection of travel and self-care

There are also implications for the workforce. Wellness tourism demands a new breed of professionals – holistic health practitioners, mindfulness coaches, fitness experts and traditional medicine therapists – all of whom must be trained, accredited and fairly compensated. This presents an opportunity for regional economies to invest in human capital, diversify employment and foster innovation within the broader health and hospitality ecosystem.

From an investor’s perspective, the sector’s performance is increasingly compelling. Studies have shown that wellness travellers typically spend 35-45 per cent more than the average international tourist. And unlike mass-market tourism, wellness offerings tend to be high-margin, low-volume and less seasonally volatile – an attractive proposition for developers, sovereign wealth funds and private equity alike.

What’s more, wellness tourism aligns closely with the rising demand for ESG-aligned investments. Sustainable resort developments, nature-based retreats and culturally rooted healing traditions offer not only strong financial returns but also measurable social impact. As institutional investors look to diversify their portfolios with purpose-driven assets, wellness tourism presents a rare confluence of profitability, resilience and long-term relevance.

In a fragmented and volatile world, people are searching for meaning, balance and connection. Wellness tourism is not just a product category; it is a reflection of deeper societal desires. For the Gulf, this is a chance not only to capture economic value but to shape the global narrative around what purposeful travel looks like in the 21st century.

The destinations that embrace this shift – with authenticity, strategy and bold investment – won’t just attract travellers. They will build ecosystems of health, resilience and renewal that transcend tourism altogether.

