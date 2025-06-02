Global airlines cut 2025 net profit forecast slightly to $36bn over trade tensions

Global airlines are forecast to end the year with $36 billion in net profit, 1.6 per cent below earlier predictions of $36.6 billion, as trade tension and economic uncertainties weigh on travel demand.

That is still an improvement on the $32.4 billion earned in 2024, driven mainly by a 13 per cent year-on-year drop in jet fuel prices, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said in its latest industry report on Monday.

Total revenue will hit a record high of $979 billion this year, up 1.3 per cent on 2024, but will miss the $1 trillion forecast in December 2024. The year-on-year increase outpaces the 1 per cent increase in total expenses, shoring up industry profitability.

Passenger volumes will also reach a record high of 4.99 billion in 2025, an increase of four per cent on last year, but falls short of the 5.22 billion travellers forecast earlier.

“The first half of 2025 has brought significant uncertainties to global markets. Nonetheless, by many measures including net profits, it will still be a better year for airlines than 2024, although slightly below our previous projections,” Willie Walsh, director general of Iata, said.

“We anticipate airlines flying more people and more cargo in 2025 than they did in 2024, even if previous demand projections have been dented by trade tensions and falls in consumer confidence.”

Airlines' net margins will rise to 3.7 per cent in 2025, from 3.4 per cent in 2024.

“Considering the headwinds, it’s a strong result that demonstrates the resilience that airlines have worked hard to fortify,” he said.

While a net profit of $36 billion is “significant”, it translates into $7.20 per passenger per segment, and is still a “thin buffer”, the Iata chief said.

“Any new tax, increase in airport or navigation charge, demand shock or costly regulation will quickly put the industry’s resilience to the test,” he said, urging policymakers to keep this “clearly in focus” as the industry employs 86.5 million people and supports 3.9 per cent of global economic activity.

Middle East outlook

Airlines in the Middle East in 2025 are expected to earn $27.20 in profit per passenger, the highest of any region, as “robust” economic performance supports strong air travel demand, Iata said.

That is more than triple the global average of $7.20 per passenger this year and exceeds an earlier forecast of $23.9 profit per passenger forecast for 2025. It is below $28.5 recorded for 2024.

Middle East airlines will end 2025 with an estimated $6.2 billion in net profit, a slight rise from $6.1 billion in net profit in 2024, and higher than a December forecast of $5.9 billion, according to the latest forecast by Iata.

Carriers in the Middle East are forecast to have the strongest net profit margin of 8.7 per cent compared to all other regions of the world.

Regional airlines, particularly in the Gulf, had a strong year of profitability amid continued strong demand for air travel, a push to increase international tourist arrivals, investment in airport upgrades and government policies designed to boost the aviation sector's contribution to the gross domestic product.

“However, with delays in aircraft delivery, the region will see limitations in capacity as airlines embark on retrofit projects to modernise their fleet, hence limiting growth,” the airline body said.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

What is safeguarding? “Safeguarding, not just in sport, but in all walks of life, is making sure that policies are put in place that make sure your child is safe; when they attend a football club, a tennis club, that there are welfare officers at clubs who are qualified to a standard to make sure your child is safe in that environment,” Derek Bell explains.

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

THE SPECS Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre Transmission: Seven-speed auto Power: 165hp Torque: 241Nm Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000 On sale: now

Greatest of All Time Starring: Vijay, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Director: Venkat Prabhu Rating: 2/5

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Sweet%20Tooth %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJim%20Mickle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristian%20Convery%2C%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Notable Yas events in 2017/18 October 13-14 KartZone (complimentary trials) December 14-16 The Gulf 12 Hours Endurance race March 5 Yas Marina Circuit Karting Enduro event March 8-9 UAE Rotax Max Challenge

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Final results: Open men

Australia 94 (4) beat New Zealand 48 (0) Plate men

England 85 (3) beat India 81 (1) Open women

Australia 121 (4) beat South Africa 52 (0) Under 22 men

Australia 68 (2) beat New Zealand 66 (2) Under 22 women

Australia 92 (3) beat New Zealand 54 (1)

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly