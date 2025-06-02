Global airlines cut 2025 net profit forecast slightly to $36bn over trade tensions

Global airlines are forecast to end the year with $36 billion in net profit, 1.6 per cent below earlier predictions of $36.6 billion, as trade tension and economic uncertainties weigh on travel demand.
That is still an improvement on the $32.4 billion earned in 2024, driven mainly by a 13 per cent year-on-year drop in jet fuel prices, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said in its latest industry report on Monday.
Total revenue will hit a record high of $979 billion this year, up 1.3 per cent on 2024, but will miss the $1 trillion forecast in December 2024. The year-on-year increase outpaces the 1 per cent increase in total expenses, shoring up industry profitability.
Passenger volumes will also reach a record high of 4.99 billion in 2025, an increase of four per cent on last year, but falls short of the 5.22 billion travellers forecast earlier.
“The first half of 2025 has brought significant uncertainties to global markets. Nonetheless, by many measures including net profits, it will still be a better year for airlines than 2024, although slightly below our previous projections,” Willie Walsh, director general of Iata, said.
“We anticipate airlines flying more people and more cargo in 2025 than they did in 2024, even if previous demand projections have been dented by trade tensions and falls in consumer confidence.”
Airlines' net margins will rise to 3.7 per cent in 2025, from 3.4 per cent in 2024.
“Considering the headwinds, it’s a strong result that demonstrates the resilience that airlines have worked hard to fortify,” he said.
While a net profit of $36 billion is “significant”, it translates into $7.20 per passenger per segment, and is still a “thin buffer”, the Iata chief said.
“Any new tax, increase in airport or navigation charge, demand shock or costly regulation will quickly put the industry’s resilience to the test,” he said, urging policymakers to keep this “clearly in focus” as the industry employs 86.5 million people and supports 3.9 per cent of global economic activity.
Middle East outlook
Airlines in the Middle East in 2025 are expected to earn $27.20 in profit per passenger, the highest of any region, as “robust” economic performance supports strong air travel demand, Iata said.
That is more than triple the global average of $7.20 per passenger this year and exceeds an earlier forecast of $23.9 profit per passenger forecast for 2025. It is below $28.5 recorded for 2024.
Middle East airlines will end 2025 with an estimated $6.2 billion in net profit, a slight rise from $6.1 billion in net profit in 2024, and higher than a December forecast of $5.9 billion, according to the latest forecast by Iata.
Carriers in the Middle East are forecast to have the strongest net profit margin of 8.7 per cent compared to all other regions of the world.
Regional airlines, particularly in the Gulf, had a strong year of profitability amid continued strong demand for air travel, a push to increase international tourist arrivals, investment in airport upgrades and government policies designed to boost the aviation sector's contribution to the gross domestic product.
“However, with delays in aircraft delivery, the region will see limitations in capacity as airlines embark on retrofit projects to modernise their fleet, hence limiting growth,” the airline body said.
Analysis
Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday.
The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement.
We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.
