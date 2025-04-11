When it comes to hosting the Rugby World Cup, the Gulf's got game

So now we know. Qais Al Dhalai, president of Asia Rugby and vice president of the UAE Rugby Federation, told <i>The National</i> this week that a potential joint bid by the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to host the Rugby World Cup has the “experience, expertise and the means” to succeed and the time was right to bring the tournament to the region. His remarks substantiated earlier media reports of a probable bid and confirmed that the aim was to secure 2035 or 2039 staging rights. Australia has already been named as host in 2027, marking the third time the two-time World Cup-winning Southern Hemisphere nation has staged or co-hosted the tournament since its inception in 1987. The US will host the competition in 2031, potentially leaving the way open for a joint bid from West Asia for either of the next two tournaments. The previous two rounds were staged in Europe in 2023, when France hosted, and in East Asia in 2019, when Japan hosted. The path to securing hosting rights in 2035 looks crowded, however, with several European countries said to be considering a bid, including England, which has hosted or co-hosted on three occasions. Italy and Spain are also said to harbour interest in bidding, as well as current world champion South Africa, which last hosted in 1995 and has bid regularly since then. Japan and Argentina are thought to be probable entrants into the race, too. The naysayers have already suggested that the Gulf has no right to stage such a competition, given the presence of a number of elite rugby nations on that short list, and have also pointed to a lack of rugby pedigree in the tri-nations. But as is often the case, the facts tell a different story from the reflex reactions of critics. First, the pedigree. It is almost 80 years since the sport was first played in the region in a match organised by Kuwait Oil Company workers and a representative side from the British military. The Doha Rugby Football Club marks its 50th anniversary this year. The annual Dubai Rugby Sevens was first staged in 1970, and it is one of the star attractions of the World Sevens series. Saudi Arabia’s rugby scene is growing, but it can trace its roots back decades. Today, in the UAE in particular, the sport is flourishing at grassroots levels with thousands of men, women and children playing for clubs and schools. Several expatriate players have gone on to enjoy careers in the professional game overseas and received international call-ups in their “home” countries. The UAE national side performed credibly in a Test match against higher-ranking opposition late last year and is ranked within the top 50. The Under 18s 7s boys’ side are serial champions in Asian continental tournaments and have previously achieved age-grade double honours with both boys’ and girls’ teams lifting international trophies. Schools have an impressive track record of nurturing talent, with Jumeirah English Speaking School’s U14 girls side winning the prestigious Rosslyn Park 7s tournament in the UK last month for the second year running and their U16 girls winning the plate final. Three pieces of silverware in two years at an elite Northern Hemisphere tournament illustrates how deep the talent pool is here. And while the 2035 or 2039 bid is for the men’s competition, bringing the World Cup to the Gulf would in all likelihood assist development for the sport in general. Then there is the track record for hosting major sporting events. The UAE and the Gulf’s winter sporting calendar is full of top-level international sport, from the Dubai Sevens and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi to the ILT20 cricket league, ranking men’s and women’s tennis tournaments, multiple golf championships, the Dubai World Cup racing meet and so on. Previous sporting credits include hosting the T20 Cricket World Cup, the Special Olympics, the Club World Cup on a number of occasions and the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens, when a Gulf combined team performed credibly, losing narrowly to Italy and scored in defeat to New Zealand. Few will need reminding that Qatar hosted the last football World Cup. The country endured years of criticism, particularly from the West, ahead of the tournament but went on to deliver a hugely successful competition that won widespread acclaim for its hospitality and for showcasing Arab culture. Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host of the 2034 edition of the World Cup late last year. This region sits in a time zone-friendly part of the world for global sporting audiences, and the winter months – when the 2035 or 2039 rugby tournament would be held – are a great time of year and perfect temperature-wise to watch and play sport. All three Gulf nations have a broader economic certainty and a commitment to infrastructure delivery – you only have to look at the success of Expo 2020 Dubai to confirm that point – which effectively underwrites any potential bid and provides good reason to be excited. The region has the pedigree, passion and purpose to provide the perfect staging post for international rugby’s biggest tournament a decade from now. Those who question the reasons for staging such a tournament are pursuing the wrong line of enquiry. They should ask why not instead of why?