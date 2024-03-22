Historic victory for JESS at Rosslyn Park Sevens puts UAE girls’ rugby on the map

Dubai team claim U14 title at world's biggest schools tournament, with neighbours DESC also reaching the semi-finals

Grace White makes a break for JESS at the Rosslyn Park Sevens. Photo: Peter Hall

Grace White makes a break for JESS at the Rosslyn Park Sevens. Photo: Peter Hall

Paul Radley author image
Paul Radley
Mar 22, 2024
Powered by automated translation
UAERugby
Editor's Picks
More from the national