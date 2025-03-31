The UAE, in grey, have never played at a Rugby World Cup. Pawan Singh / The National
The UAE, in grey, have never played at a Rugby World Cup. Pawan Singh / The National

Sport

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar preparing joint bid to host 2035 Rugby World Cup

Asia Rugby chief believes Middle East World Cup would be 'the most successful event in the history of rugby'

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

March 31, 2025